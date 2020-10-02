Simon Cowell and son to sell their children's book

The 60-year-old music mogul has previously revealed he and five-year-old Eric — who he has with girlfriend Lauren Silverman — had collaborated together on the text and he is now planning to meet with publishers to get the tome on the market to raise money for charity.

Simon said: "We wrote it together on a plane journey one day — so whether he likes it or not, he's in the family business already. It's brilliant, and we're meeting publishers at the end of this month."

However, the X Factor boss admitted he and his son had squabbled over the author credits.

He told Closer magazine: "We had an argument as he asked, 'Who comes first, Eric or Simon?' I said, 'Well S comes before E in the alphabet, so Simon.'

"But eventually, someone told him that E comes first so now it's 'By Eric and Simon Cowell'."

Simon loves being a dad and has fun FaceTiming the youngster when his work keeps him away from home.

He said: "Eric is just amazing. He's just FaceTimed me and he's learned on the phone how to be an alien, a monster and a dragon, so I don't know who I'm talking to half the time, but he's just great."

Simon revealed in September he and Eric had started working on a book together.

He said: "I am writing a book with Eric. I literally am as we talk. We had some time together and I said, you know what I think we should write this book together and he's looking at me like, what? And then he started to get involved.

"We had such a fun time writing it. In the end, I said you know what, we just do it. I can't tell you yet [what it's about]."