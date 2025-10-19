Simon Cowell says he is 'ageing backwards' following blood analysis

Simon Cowell says he is "ageing backwards".

The 66-year-old music mogul was told he is a year younger after his blood was analysed and filtered at a wellness clinic.

Simon explained in the new issue of Britain's HELLO! magazine: "Based on a number of things, I'm statistically a year younger than I was a year ago.

"I have my blood analysed and filtered at a wellness clinic, and they said I was one year younger. I'm not kidding.

"So this month I will be 64, and the following year, I will be 63 ... you can age backwards if you want!"

Simon - who runs his TV, music and film production firm Syco Entertainment, as well as serves as a judge on Britain's Got Talent and America's Got Talent - has always been a workaholic, but he now relishes a relaxed life.

He admitted: "I actually think that if you don't know what you're doing next, life is more exciting.

"I try not to have so much of a schedule anymore, so I don't have to plan everything in advance.

"I'm always working on other ideas, and I don't want to jinx anything by saying what they are, but I'm happy."

Simon says he talks to himself and his "guardian angel" about peace daily.

The TV personality said: "I talk to myself every day and say, 'I just want peace.'

"I have a guardian angel, and I talk to it about peace. That's all I want."

In 2023, Simon and his 48-year-old fiancee, socialite Lauren Silverman - who have an 11-year-old son called Eric, together - sold their plush £45 million (S$78.3 million) townhouse in Holland Park, West London, after a series of break-ins and security scares.

Simon - who also owns a breathtaking US$24 million (S$31 million) oceanfront mansion in Malibu, California - then splashed out £8 million on a stunning farmhouse, situated on an eight-acre country estate, in the Cotswolds, West Oxfordshire.

And Simon - who is a stepdad to Lauren's 18-year-old son Adam, whom she had from a previous relationship - can see his family permanently moving to the fashionable rural enclave.

He said: "I could, actually, yes. It's brilliant, and everything you want is here.

"I go on my electric bike, I have remote-control cars, a drone ... it's about being outside, whether you walk or bike-ride, and I love the little villages."

