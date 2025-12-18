Simon Cowell's new boy band December 10 threatened with legal action over band name

Simon Cowell's new boy band December 10 have been threatened with legal action over their band name.

The new group — comprising Hendrik Christoffersen, Cruz Lee-Ojo, John Fadare, Nicolas Alves, Josh Olliver, Danny Bretherton and Sean Hayden — were put together as part of the media mogul's new Netflix special The Next Act a week ago.

However, their name has already ruffled feathers with the Scottish metal band December Tenth's social media being inundated with messages confusing the two bands.

The singer of December Tenth wrote on social media: "It came to light over the last few days that Simon Cowell, Netflix and Universal Music, are involved in a new boy band that share, to some extent, our name December Tenth.

"Now if anyone in Simon's team, Universal or Netflix, would like to get in touch with ourselves and our legal team they can do so.

"I would like to point out, the hundreds of new followers we have over the last few days are most welcome, but I'm not entirely sure they are all genuine."

December Tenth said: "Our social media accounts have blown up and we had no idea why. It turns out that Simon Cowell has released a new Netflix show, called 'December 10'. We are now being inundated with well wishes from fans of the show thinking we are that band."

Should they have to change their name, it wouldn't be the first time one of Simon's groups has been forced to rethink their name.

Back in 2011, X Factor girl group Little Mix were originally called Rhythmix until a charity complained about sharing the moniker.

