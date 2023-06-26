Simon Pegg 'didn't plan' to become comedic actor

Simon Pegg "didn't plan to be a comedic actor".

The 53-year-old actor rose to prominence in comedic roles, starring in movies such as Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz — but Simon is keen to branch out in the coming years.

He told the Observer newspaper: "I say no to a lot of things.

"I made a name for myself as a comedic actor, but I'd quite like to flex different muscles. And I didn't plan to be a comedic actor. Comedy was just something I enjoyed and seemed to be able to do."

Simon believes he's actually outgrown the public's perception of him.

He explained: "I've aged out of a lot of what people assume I'm about.

"I don't feel like I'm that geeky guy any more, particularly. I don't have the same interests I had when I was 35 or 40 even. I'd much rather watch Succession than some sci-fi."

Simon has enjoyed huge success in Hollywood during the course of his career, starring alongside the likes of Tom Cruise and Harrison Ford.

But the actor insists he has still remained grounded.

Simon — who was born in Gloucester, south-west England — said: "There was this attitude that anyone who went off to Hollywood was betraying their roots in some sense or selling out. It's not like you cross some misty bridge at night and never come home again.

"So many people assume that I live over there. But, you know, I live in Hertfordshire."

Simon doesn't enjoy the trappings of fame and success, and he's actually at his happiest when he's sat at home.

He shared: "I never want to leave the house, really. I don't go to parties. I don't like going out. I'll avoid having to go anywhere if I possibly can."

