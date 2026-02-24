Simon Yam spotted in Singapore, takes photos with fans 'without any airs'

Simon Yam was seen in multiple locations in Singapore recently and happily took photos with those who recognised him.

The 70-year-old Hong Kong actor was first spotted at a fashion clothing store in Dempsey Hill on Feb 21.

The netizen posted photos taken together with him and wrote in a Xiaohongshu post on the same day: "I didn't expect to meet Simon on the day to welcome the God of Wealth. He was very nice and chatted with us, asking where we are from. He also asked without any airs for my companion to take photos together."

She added that Simon is very lean and in good spirits.

Netizens speculated in the comments section of the post that he is here to watch the World Table Tennis competition Singapore Smash, presented by Resorts World Sentosa from Feb 19 to March 1.

He is known to be a fan of Chinese table tennis players Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha, who are both leading players in the Men's Singles and Women's Singles categories respectively at the ongoing competition.

Simon was seen again in an unknown location, when another woman, believed to be a Chinese tourist, posted a photo taken together with him on Xiaohongshu on Feb 22.

She wrote: "It was raining continuously in Singapore. When it stopped, I saw award-winning actor Simon Yam. He is in good condition, very well-mannered and personable. I am very happy to have met him and it's a good conclusion to my stay here in Singapore."

Simon also visited Chinese restaurant Wenzhou Mansion at Tanjong Pagar Road during his stay here, with the latter posting about it on Xiaohongshu on Feb 22, sharing that it was a "good start to the new year".

In February 2025, he was also spotted attending the same table tennis competition in Singapore, holding a banner to express his support for Wang.

