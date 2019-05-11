Simon Yam's biggest regret is not spending enough time with his family

If Simon Yam could turn back time, he would choose to spend more time with his family.

Here was a 64-year-old internationally acclaimed actor, with more than 40 years of acting experience under his belt, and his biggest regret was that he prioritised work over family.

He revealed this during a group interview when he was in town for the Star Search 2019 Grand Finals on Sunday (Nov 3).

Simon, along with actor-director Stephen Fung and veteran actress Carina Lau, was part of the five-person judging panel for the finals.

When asked what the one thing he would change if he could go back in time was, he sighed: "The biggest change I'll make is to spend more time with them (my family). In the past, I couldn't properly spend time with them because I was busy filming."

The Hong Kong actor is married to supermodel Qi Qi and the couple have a 14-year-old daughter, Ella. Simon said that he even brought his family to Singapore for a week-long holiday during his daughter's school break recently.

Simon said: "She (my daughter) likes Singapore food. I went with her to eat chicken rice and she tried nasi lemak. I think it's good for her to have a better understanding of the world."

As a family man, it's not surprising then that he was rather protective when it came to the topic of Ella.

The leggy teen recently made waves on Chinese social media with her behind-the-scenes snaps at Vogue Taiwan's photoshoot, and when this point was raised, Simon was nonchalant.