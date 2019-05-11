Carina Lau loves chicken rice

It's the Star Search 2019 finals and they've got a star-studded judging panel consisting of actor-director Stephen Fung, and thespians Simon Yam and Carina Lau. And AsiaOne got a chance to speak to these three celebrated figures in showbiz! Will Stephen be reuniting the cast for a Gen-X Cops sequel? How is Simon recovering since the stabbing? And will Carina join hubby Tony Leung Chiu-wai and learn surfing? You'll have to watch and find out!

Posted by AsiaOne on Monday, November 4, 2019

Simon Yam's biggest regret is not spending enough time with his family

Bryan Lim
Bryan Lim
AsiaOne

If Simon Yam could turn back time, he would choose to spend more time with his family.

Here was a 64-year-old internationally acclaimed actor, with more than 40 years of acting experience under his belt, and his biggest regret was that he prioritised work over family.

He revealed this during a group interview when he was in town for the Star Search 2019 Grand Finals on Sunday (Nov 3).

Simon, along with actor-director Stephen Fung and veteran actress Carina Lau, was part of the five-person judging panel for the finals.

When asked what the one thing he would change if he could go back in time was, he sighed: "The biggest change I'll make is to spend more time with them (my family). In the past, I couldn't properly spend time with them because I was busy filming."

The Hong Kong actor is married to supermodel Qi Qi and the couple have a 14-year-old daughter, Ella. Simon said that he even brought his family to Singapore for a week-long holiday during his daughter's school break recently.

Simon said: "She (my daughter) likes Singapore food. I went with her to eat chicken rice and she tried nasi lemak. I think it's good for her to have a better understanding of the world."

As a family man, it's not surprising then that he was rather protective when it came to the topic of Ella.

The leggy teen recently made waves on Chinese social media with her behind-the-scenes snaps at Vogue Taiwan's photoshoot, and when this point was raised, Simon was nonchalant.

But regarding his daughter potentially joining showbiz, he is certain that she won't be following in his footsteps.

"She won't be an actress. She's still studying. My daughter and I will often discuss world news and current affairs. Through this, she can learn more about different industries, which I think is a good thing. As she's in school now, her studies are still important," he explained to AsiaOne.

He also wasn't sure if she has the potential to be an actress, but he prefers for Ella to not join the industry because of the long hours which are "bad for the skin". He also hopes for her to be able to enjoy her teenage years.

Simon added: "I hope she can have fun at her age. I think the most important thing for her is to always think positively and grow up healthily. I can't control what she wants to do in the future. I will also support her in what she wants to do in the future."

The celebrated actor also took the opportunity to thank the fans for their support and concern in the wake of his stabbing in July. Simon was knifed in the stomach by an assailant during a promotional event in China. He underwent two surgeries and was hospitalised for five days.

He revealed: "The recovery is going well. For now, I can start working out, sweating and running. I can do more physical activities."

In fact, he even told CNA Lifestyle that he went for a run two hours after he arrived in Singapore, despite the hot weather. He said: "I was very happy to see the weather in Singapore. I went for a 6km run and was very happy. It’s okay that it was very warm because the sun is important to life. We should get some sun in our lives every day."

For now, Simon intends to look ahead and, in his own words, think positively.

He even let us in on the secret to his undying passion for his craft. And it's quite simple, really — Simon always sees himself as a newcomer in the industry.

"I have been acting for the past 40 years, but I still see myself as a newcomer. I maintain the heart and spirit of a newcomer so I can take on future roles with passion," he said.

Simon added: "People have asked me, 'You've been in so many movies and dramas, why do you still have so much passion for acting?' I said, 'I like the people and I like the emotions.'

"Because there are so many emotions in the world and we are constantly learning from them. This is what kept my passion going."

bryanlim@asiaone.com

More about
celebrities movies

TRENDING

Chinese pilot grounded after cockpit guest&#039;s photo goes viral
Chinese pilot grounded after cockpit guest's photo goes viral
Quan Yi Fong says she&#039;s forgiven ex-husband Peter Yu
Quan Yi Fong says she's forgiven ex-husband Peter Yu
Meme roundup: All the jokes about the nationwide ban on e-scooters on footpaths
Meme roundup: All the jokes about the nationwide ban on e-scooters on footpaths
Linda Chung makes stunning appearance in Melaka with kebaya
Linda Chung makes stunning appearance in Melaka with kebaya
Fight between 2 men at Canberra coffee shop ends in them removing shirts and getting arrested
Fight between 2 men at Canberra coffee shop ends in them removing shirts and getting arrested
Doctor allegedly beat up ex-girlfriend for refusing to have sex
Doctor allegedly beat up ex-girlfriend for refusing to have sex
How you can make your child a CPF millionaire by contributing $400 every month until they turn 21
How you can make your child a CPF millionaire by contributing $400 every month until they turn 21
Video of elderly man crying when granddaughter leaves after visit goes viral
Video of elderly man crying when granddaughter leaves after visit goes viral
&#039;I hope everyone can forgive me&#039;: Man who set dog on fire turns himself in to Thai police
'I hope everyone can forgive me': Man who set dog on fire turns himself in to Thai police
Rumours surface that Jacqueline Wong is preparing for childbirth in Los Angeles
Rumours surface that Jacqueline Wong is preparing for childbirth in Los Angeles
Taiwanese climber&#039;s bikini shot at Everest Base Camp sets tongues wagging
Taiwanese climber's bikini shot at Everest Base Camp sets tongues wagging
Simon Yam&#039;s biggest regret is not spending enough time with his family
Simon Yam's biggest regret is not spending enough time with his family

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

We fend off zombies on the Train to Busan in Genting and scream till our ribcages hurt
We fend off zombies on the Train to Busan in Genting and scream till our ribcages hurt
True story: This mum-to-be put on 45kg during pregnancy
True story: This mum-to-be put on 45kg during pregnancy
Bishan BTO 2025 - Everything we know about it so far
Bishan BTO 2025 - Everything we know about it so far
Free Grab vouchers for working mums, Old Chang Kee nacho cheese curry puff &amp; other deals this week
Free Grab vouchers for working mums, Old Chang Kee nacho cheese curry puff & other deals this week

Home Works

8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
9 ways to combine your kitchen island and dining table in style
9 ways to combine your kitchen island and dining table in style
Growing your own vegetables at home? Here&#039;s what you need to know
Growing your own vegetables at home? Here's what you need to know
What are the different towels that should be in your bathroom?
What are the different towels that should be in your bathroom?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese researchers draw flak for slamming live pigs into walls for crash tests
Chinese researchers draw flak for slamming live pigs into walls for crash tests
Want to be an actor? Hong Kong actress Carina Lau says know your history first
Want to be an actor? Hong Kong actress Carina Lau says know your history first
A maths teacher&#039;s winning formula for football greatness at Tanjong Katong Primary School
A maths teacher's winning formula for football greatness at Tanjong Katong Primary School
Man films himself setting fire to dog, posts it on Facebook
Man films himself setting fire to dog, posts it on Facebook

SERVICES