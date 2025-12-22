Simone Ashley splits from boyfriend

Simone Ashley has split from her boyfriend.

The Bridgerton actress had been romancing Tim Sykes and was spotted kissing the businessman at the US Open tennis tournament in New York in September, but they have now gone their separate ways and unfollowed one another on Instagram.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper's Bizarre column: "Simone and Tim enjoyed spending time together during the summer.

"They have since decided that they want different things, so have ended their romance."

Simone and Tim got together months after she revealed she had split from boyfriend Constantin 'Tino' Klein at the beginning of this year after three years together.

Speaking on the BBC's Woman's Hour while promoting her movie Picture This, the actress said: "It's kind of ironic I'm promoting a romcom and, as of January this year, I've been entering my single era."

The 30-year-old star later revealed she had been using her "heartbreak" to influence her music.

According to Richard Eden's Eden Confidential column for the Daily Mail newspaper, Simone said: "Sometimes I feel a song is storytelling and sometimes songs that were maybe written from a place of heartbreak end up being a dance cry banger.

"One of my songs has been influenced by heartbreak. There was one song that was written from a place of heartbreak.

"It was a really grey weekend when I was writing it, then when we went to the studio, the sun came out and I had a few months of distance from the song and it turned into something really positive."

After splitting from Tino, Simone insisted she was embracing her new "single era".

She told People: "[I am] defining [my] single era as a time that I don't wanna waste away.

"It's about self-growth, and I am looking for someone who is so confident in themselves and is really ready to have an open heart in the same way I do. And I think that's hard to find."

And despite going on to start a romance with Tim a few months afterwards, she insisted she wasn't looking for love again right now, adding: "I'm not in a rush. It can be easy to jump into the next thing immediately, which is something that I am choosing not to do.

"I want to take my time to find the right person for me and to work on myself — to grow, and to focus on my work.

"I've got such an incredible year ahead and I'm up to such exciting things,. And I have the most amazing family and friends around me. So I'm working on my heart and on myself and on my confidence."

