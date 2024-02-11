Sinead O'Connor nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Sinead O'Connor has been nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The Nothing Compares 2 U hitmaker - who died in July, aged 56 - has been nominated for the prestigious accolade alongside the likes of Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, Cher, and Oasis.

John Sykes, the chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a statement: "This remarkable list of nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame honours and celebrates.

"Continuing in the true spirit of rock and roll, these artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps."

The list of nominees also includes Dave Matthews Band, Eric B. and Rakim, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Jane's Addiction, Kool and the Gang, Lenny Kravitz, Ozzy Osbourne, Sade and A Tribe Called Quest.

Honourees will be announced in April and the ceremony will be staged in the autumn of 2024.

Meanwhile, Sinead's family announced her passing in a statement in July.

They said at the time: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinead.

[[nid:640631]]

"Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

The singer was found "unresponsive" at a residential property in London, but her death was not treated as suspicious.

Sinead's death came a year after the passing of her son Shane, who took his own life in 2022.

The music star - who changed her name to Shuhada' Sadaqat in 2018, after she converted to Islam - said in her last-ever post on X: "Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul.

"We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally.

"I am lost in the bardo without him. (sic)"