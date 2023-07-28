Sinead O'Connor told fans she looked 'like s***' and was living in a 's***hole' days before death

Sinead O'Connor told fans she looked "like s***" and was living in a "s***hole" days before her death.

The singer was found dead aged 56 on Wednesday (July 26) after moving from her native Ireland to a humble apartment in south-east London weeks before she was found unresponsive, and shot a video for fans showing them around her pad on July 9.

In what is thought to be the last public footage of Sinead, she said while holding up her camera to show her face: "4K, f****** HD. F******… what the hell is it talking about? I look like s*** either way."

Referencing the death of her son Shane, who took his life aged 17 in 2022 after fleeing from hospital while on suicide watch, she added in the clip posted on Twitter: "But you know the way your kid unfortunately passing away - it isn't good for one's body, or soul to be fair."

But she went on: "Anyway look let's not dwell on that."

Showing off a bouquet on her small kitchen table and a black Martin Johnny Cash edition guitar hanging on her lounge wall, Sinead added: "Anyway, hi guys. You can see my flat - there's loads of flowers my friend gave me today.

"There's my Martin Johnny f****** Cash guitar that I'm going to write some tunes on.

"That's all I can show you because the place is a s***hole."

Rubbing her face, the singer added: "Oh, and I've got Vaseline all over my skin. Not for any good reason… not for any sexual reason. It's good for your skin."

Sinead captioned the clip: Hey, some folks have been asking I make a video to prove identity… Now, I've been up all night listening to Hindu Aestheticism books on YouTube. And Madonna's stylist told me to eat a giant d*** just now when I asked if she/he/they would rush over.. so deal with it."

The singer - who changed her name to Shuhada' Sadaqat in 2018 after she converted to Islam - posted a photo of her late son in one of her last Twitter messages.

She captioned the image: "Been living as an undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul.

"We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him."

Sinead is survived by three other children and previously vowed not to perform again after Shane's death.

She also revealed she still set a place for him at the dinner table, last year saying: "We have a permanent place set at the dinner table for him with a candle and incense. He is very present. He is love."

The Coroner has revealed an autopsy will be carried out to try to determine what led to her death.

A statement on the London Inner South Coroner's Court website said: "No medical cause of death was given. The Coroner therefore directed an autopsy to be conducted. The results of this may not be available for several weeks."

