Singapore actor Aaron Aziz to take legal action in Malaysia after Gaza comments controversy

Malaysia-based Singaporean actor Aaron Aziz is taking legal action after his comments on Gaza, which were taken out of context, generated controversy among netizens and led to him being cyber-bullied.

In a social media video posted in early October that has since been taken down, Malaysian content creator Sharina Richie shared an edited clip of Aaron saying in an interview that it was hypocritical to only talk about the humanitarian crisis in Palestine without taking any concrete action.

It also insinuated that Aaron was critical of the Global Sumud Flotilla humanitarian mission, which aimed to break Israel's siege of Gaza from August to October and included 23 Malaysian volunteers.

The post drew instant backlash against the actor, with some netizens calling for him to go back to Singapore and saying that he is not worthy of the title of Datuk, an honorific conferred on him by the Sultan of Pahang in 2017.

On Oct 3, Aaron posted a response on his social media platforms saying he did not mention the Global Sumud Flotilla, and included the full, unedited interviewfrom Sept 19 that Sharina's clip was taken from.

"There is no way that I am not supportive of Gaza," the 49-year-old wrote in Malay.

Sharina posted an apology video to Aaron on Oct 4. "I'm truly sorry for the misunderstanding. It wasn't my intention for it to jatuh fitnah (Malay for slander). My goal was to let everyone with a platform to not be scared, realise that us reposting, sharing and doing awareness goes a long way. Again, I truly apologise."

On Oct 5, Aaron posted a video of him and his wife, Singaporean content creator and entrepreneur Diyana Halik, at the office of Malaysian law firm Emir Mahmud & Co. He did not provide any details from the visit, but wrote in the caption that his children are sad and that he will always be protective of them.

Diyana, 43, made a separate post on her social media the same day about how their family has been distressed by the incident. The couple have three children: Danish Anaqi, 21, Dwi Ariana, 19, and Dahlia Arissa, 15.

Diyana wrote: "It has been a stressful two days for me. I normally will ask my husband to let it slide, but because my children and husband are deeply affected by this, I think this (legal action) is the best option.

"My husband is our strong figure in the house. To see him crumble and being comforted by my youngest is heartbreaking. To see my two (older) children (crying) made us feel so helpless."

She also asked her followers to share with her any "bully, fitnah and derogatory postings" on the incident they have come across.

Her post included a photo of her and Aaron with Malaysian lawyer Mahmud Jumaat.

Dwi Ariana made several social media posts aimed at Sharina and those who have criticised her father.

"The bullying is terrible. 19 years of my life and I've seen my father break down only twice. Once when his mother passed and once last night. Not to mention the tears my mother has shed, and so when my parents cry is when a line must be drawn. So yes, of course we will be taking this to court," she wrote.

Mahmud also posted a lengthy post on his social media platforms on Oct 6 addressing the cyber-bullying and slander against Aaron.

"We need to realise that slander like this not only damages reputations, but also disrupts emotional well-being and family harmony," he wrote in Malay.

"In my view, even with an apology, this matter cannot fully restore Dato' Aaron's good name. There's really no other way except to seek damages through legal action for this malicious defamation.

"Why do we call it malicious? Because the video was an old one, edited to deliberately make it look like Dato' Aaron opposed the Global Sumud Flotilla fighters. That shows there was bad intent — a deliberate attempt to embarrass, humiliate and defame him."

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DPawqMvkvnr/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

[[nid:723671]]

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.