Zong Zijie gets fine and driving ban for speeding at 121kmh

Local actor Zong Zijie was fined $800 and banned from driving for a month by the State Courts on Wednesday (May 6) for speeding.

On Aug 23 last year at about 12.55pm, the 30-year-old Singapore Permanent Resident drove along West Coast Highway at 121km/h, exceeding the limit of 70km/h for the section of the road.

The prosecutor had sought a fine of $800 with no disqualification of driving licence, noting he had three prior speeding offences in April 2020, June 2020 and September 2023, CNA reported.

When questioned by District Judge Shawn Ho, Zijie, who was unrepresented, explained that he was "in a rush" and "went a lot" above the speed limit.

He also asked the judge not to revoke his driver's licence as he has to drive frequently for work and the suspension would "cause a lot of inconvenience".

For speeding, he could have been jailed for up to three months, fined up to $1,000, or both.

China-born Zijie, who is signed to Dasmond Koh's NoonTalk Media, made his debut in Singapore showbiz in 2009 and has acted in local series including While We Are Young (2017), Your World in Mine (2022), Coded Love (2024) and Provocative (2025).

He also starred in local supernatural film The Chosen One (2024) with Taiwanese actress Kuo Shu-yao.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com