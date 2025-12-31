Singapore CNY movies to catch in 2026 starring Richie Koh, Xixi Lim, Jack Neo

After a few prosperity yusheng tosses and rounds of mahjong, some families may want to sit and relax for a movie.

Here are the Singapore Chinese New Year (CNY) films you can catch in 2026 starring familiar local faces.

Liang Po Po: The Comeback

It's not CNY in Singapore if we don't get a Jack Neo film.

Earlier this month, the local director announced Liang Po Po's return after 24 years.

The iconic character is a comedic elderly woman created by Jack in the 90s for one of the segments in his immensely popular TV show Comedy Nite, where he cross-dressed and performed the character.

More information will be revealed soon.

[[nid:726246]]

A Good Fortune

There's something for the rom-com lovers too.

A Good Fortune, starring Xixi Lim and Wang Weiliang, follows two unlikely allies drawn into a high-stakes pineapple tart competition, navigating festive traditions, family dynamics and unexpected connections as they discover what "good fortune" truly means.

Set against the annual CNY journey across the Causeway, the film also stars veteran local actors Liu Lingling, Patricia Mok and Henry Thia, as well as Thai actress Usha Seamkhun, who played the grandmother in the hit movie How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies.

A Good Fortune is scheduled to open at theatres starting Jan 29, 2026.

Luck My Life!

Richie Koh creates his own destiny in Luck My Life!, where he plays the wealthy Tian Cai who was born with a silver spoon and a winning streak that felt infinite.

But when his luck vanishes overnight, his arrogance goes down with it and he must return to the basics to discover what money could never buy: the true soul of the game.

Luck My Life!, which also stars Cynthia Li, Rurusama, Tay Ping Hui and Yang Shi Bin, premieres Feb 17, 2026.

[[nid:727456]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.