Ive, Westlife, Eric Chou: Singapore concert calendar for 2026

The first half of 2026 looks to be exciting and packed full of concerts. Is your favourite performer in the list?

January

Cantopop icons Frances Yip, Elisa Chan and Maria Cordero unite for 3 Divas concert at MBS Sands Ballroom on Jan 1, 2026. Tickets start at $88 on Sistic.

K-pop group Super Junior will hold their 20th anniversary tour Super Show 10 in Singapore on Jan 2 and 3 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Tickets, priced from $228, are still available for Jan 2 on Ticketmaster.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DPiC9uEjf6P/?hl=en[/embed]

Kenny Bee performs at MBS Sands Ballroom on the same day. Tickets start at $108 on Sistic.

Korean boy band Verivery will hold their fanmeet at The Theatre at Mediacorp on Jan 3. Tickets start at $118 on Ticketmaster.

Australian soft rock duo Air Supply return to Singapore on Jan 4, 2026, at MBS Sands Ballroom. Tickets start at $108 on Sistic

Taiwanese singer Crowd Lu performs at Singapore Indoor Stadium on Jan 10. Tickets start at $168 on Ticketmaster as Cat four and five are sold out.

Taiwanese rock band Accusefive perform at Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre on Jan 10 and 11. Tickets are sold out.

K-pop boy band Tomorrow X Together, also known as TXT, bring their tour to Singapore Indoor Stadium Jan 17 and 18. Tickets start at $168 on Ticketmaster.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DPnizeVk3sd/[/embed]

Malaysian singer-songwriter Gary Chaw will be at the Resorts World Ballroom on Jan 17. Tickets start at $128 on Ticketmaster.

LA-based indie pop duo Fly By Midnight return to Singapore on Jan 20 at Gateway Theatre. Tickets are sold out.

K-pop boy band Riize will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Jan 24. Tickets start at $188 on Ticketmaster.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DO4xFsiEyhQ/[/embed]

Canadian indie band Men I Trust perform at The Star Theatre on Jan 26 Tickets go for $118 on BookMyShow.

February

British singer Cavetown performs at Pasir Panjang Power Station A on Feb 1 with early-bird tickets going for $75 on Ticketmaster.

British singer Calum Scott performs at Capitol Theatre on Feb 3. Tickets start at $98 on BookMyShow.

Irish pop group Westlife will be at the Arena @ Expo on Feb 3. Tickets start at $98 with presales from Dec 17 at Sistic.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DRyRJQegWTS/[/embed]

Danish band Michael Learns To Rock return to Singapore on Feb 5. Tickets start at $128 on Sistic.

Canadian singer Bryan Adams returns to Singapore on Feb 7 at Arena @ Expo. Tickets start at $188 on Ticketmaster.

American-Australian quartet Midnight Til Morning, launched from the Netflix show Building the Band, perform at the Singtel Waterfront Theatre on Feb 11. Ticket sales begin Dec 16 and are priced from $100 on Ticketmaster.

Also performing that same night is indie rock duo PRYVT. They will be at the Esplanade Annexe Studio, with tickets starting at $108 on Ticketmaster.

American singer-songwriter Josh Groban will be at at The Star Theatre on Feb 13. Tickets start at $128 on Ticketmaster.

K-pop group Ateez's world tour is coming to Singapore on Feb 22. Tickets start at $168 on Ticketmaster.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DQ28g7QCW3-/?hl=en[/embed]

Singapore Mandopop duo The Freshman take the stage at the Esplanade Concert Hall on Feb 27. Tickets start at $48 on Sistic.

Korean female rock band Qwer performs at The Theatre at Mediacorp on Feb 28. Tickets start at $158 on Ticketmaster.

David Tao performs at the Singapore Indoor Stadium the same night. Tickets are sold out.

March

One Republic perform at Singapore Indoor Stadium on March 2. Tickets start at $148 on Ticketmaster.

Grammy award-winning Peabo Bryson take the stage at The Star Theatre on March 6. Tickets start at $88 on Bookmyshow.

Taiwanese singer Yellow will be at the Esplanade Annexe Studio on March 6. Tickets priced at $68 are available on Sistic.

K-pop boy band Seventeen return with their New_ world tour at the National Stadium on March 7. Tickets start at $199 on Ticketmaster.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DRGnJ2igdxd/?hl=en[/embed]

Also performing that night is Taiwan duo Crispy at the Esplanade Annexe Studio. Tickets priced at $68 are available on Sistic.

Japanese rock band One Ok Rock perform at Singapore Indoor Stadium on March 8. Tickets start at $148. Presales begin Oct 26 and general sales the following day on Ticketmaster.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DPDLGy_Dzzi/?hl=en[/embed]

Filipino singer Lea Salonga will take the stage at Esplanade Theatre from March 20 to 22. Tickets start at $60 on Sistic.

Also performing that night is Korean pop-rock band CNBlue. More details to be released.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DRBWGxaD6IQ/[/embed]

British-Norwegian male pop group A1 perform at The Star Theatre on March 25. Tickets start at $88 on Ticketmaster.

Kino, member of the K-pop group Pentagon, will be at the Esplanade Annexe Studio on March 26. Tickets start at $78 at Esplanade website.

April

Taiwanese synth-pop band Sunset Rollercoaster will be at the Esplanade Concert Hall on April 4. Tickets start at $88 on Bookmyshow.

Taiwanese singer-songwriter Eric Chou performs at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on April 11 and 12. Presales open Dec 15.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DSBt5drAa2K/[/embed]

American rock band My Chemical Romance takes the stage at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on April 28. Tickets are sold out.

May

South Korean boy group Treasure perform at Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 3. Tickets start at $178 on Ticketmaster.

American emo band Dashboard Confessional take the stage at Capitol Theatre on May 5. Tickets start at $98 on Ticketmelon.

On May 9, K-pop girl group Ive will be at the Singapore Indoor Stadium for their Show What I Am world tour. Tickets start at $188 on Ticketmaster.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DRvsXGYAfSX/[/embed]

June

Malaysia's Queen of Jazz Sheila Majid perform at the Esplanade Concert Hall on June 6. Tickets start at $88 on Bookmyshow.

On June 13, K-pop girl group I-dle will take the stage at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. More details to be released.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DRyXHNnE971/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==[/embed]

showbiz@asiaone.com