Singapore enters 2023 Oscars race with Ajoomma

Everyone's got to start from somewhere, and Singapore has been slowly making headway into the international film circuit.

With notable works like Anthony Chen's Ilo Ilo, Kirsten Tan's Pop Aye, and Boo Junfeng's Apprentice over the years, the local scene continues to welcome untapped talent and potential.

The star of the show this time is feature debutant He Shuming's Ajoomma, which Singapore Film Commission has picked as the entry for the Oscars' international film category next year.

A comedy drama that follows a middle-aged widow's obsession with Korean pop culture and her journey to self-discovery, the film is produced by Cannes award-winner Chen and stars veteran Singaporean actress Hong Huifang in the lead role alongside Korean actor Jung Dong-hwan.

The first-ever Singapore-South Korea co-production is supported by Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA)'s New Director grant, and will have a world premiere at the upcoming Busan International Film Festival, which runs from Oct 5 to 14.

Prior to its Oscars submission, the film also received four nominations at the Golden Horse Awards in Taiwan for best new director and best original screenplay, best leading actress, and best supporting actor.

"After Ilo Ilo, Pop Aye and Wet Season (also directed by Chen), Giraffe Pictures is honoured to fly the flag again as Singapore's Oscar contender with He Shuming's charming debut Ajoomma," expressed Chen.

"We are just at the start of the film's journey and look forward to bring laughs and tears to audiences far and beyond our shores. This is definitely the Singapore film of the year to watch."

Ajoomma is coming to Golden Village theatres in Singapore on Oct 27, with Beijing-based production company Rediance taking charge of international sales.

Lee Joonhan and Huang Wenhong are co-producing along with Chen, while Terence Koh is serving as executive producer.

ALSO READ: Hello Ajoomma: Hong Huifang bags first Best Actress nomination at Golden Horse Awards

This article was first published in Geek Culture.