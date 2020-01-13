Singapore fan: Jay Chou paid $110 to celebrate my wife's birthday

It started as a normal birthday celebration for Ryan Lee's wife, but things changed when Mandopop king Jay Chou suddenly turned up.

Speaking to AsiaOne, 30-year-old Lee said that he was at Atlas Bar with his wife last Saturday (Jan 11) when the Taiwanese superstar appeared and picked up their bill which came up to $110.

Lee, a branch division director in the property industry, said: "My wife and I were shocked to spot him. He has been our idol for 20 years or so."

Even though they are long-time fans, it was pure coincidence that the couple was at the same place at the same time as Jay. Lee even offered to give Jay a treat instead.

"I told him it was my wife's birthday and we would like to take a photo with him. I told him I will treat him instead. I don’t know whether he heard it because after a while, a few fangirls kept screaming and wanted to take pictures," he said, adding that Jay picked up his tab in the end.

Lee said that his wife was "thrilled" and called it "the best birthday present ever". She even "went into fangirl mode".

Jay was in Singapore for his Carnival World Tour concerts at the National Stadium on Friday (Jan 10) and Saturday (Jan 11). He told fans to stalk his Instagram account and that he would treat anyone to a meal if they spot him in a restaurant in Singapore.