Singapore story: Joseph Gordon-Levitt calls for one-sentence stories based on picture taken in Pasir Ris

Can you imagine a Singapore story on a Hollywood stage?

With one Facebook post by A-list Hollywood actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt, that could very well be possible.

The 39-year-old artiste made an open call on the social media platform for writers to submit their one-sentence story based on a photo that was taken in Singapore. Well, he didn't exactly identify the location, but it was easily discernible for locals based on the elements in the photo.

Right off the bat, there are already three things that stand out to Singaporeans — our HDB blocks, the iconic blue Comfortdelgro taxi, and the concrete pavement that heartlanders are so intimately familiar with. In fact, an eagle-eyed commenter has also identified the town in the photo as Pasir Ris.

The subject of the image however, is clearly the barefooted young woman in a rainbow dress, holding an umbrella, and seemingly splashing about in the puddle that had formed due to the flooded pavement. This photo was taken in a rainstorm and in Singapore, it's not uncommon to see floods in certain areas.

Or as the Public Utilities Board (PUB) once described it — 'ponding'.

Any writers around? Got a prompt for you. Can you tell the story of this scene in only one sentence? Post your story here: https://hitrecord.app.link/uhbS28BnA8 Posted by Joseph Gordon-Levitt on Saturday, August 1, 2020

Commenters who are acquainted with the local culture, and even Singaporeans themselves, were quick to craft submissions that referenced it.

For example, this familiar refrain that can attributed to almost any Singapore story, especially the quirky or mysterious ones.

PHOTO: Screengrab from Facebook/Joseph Gordon-Levitt

There were also other uniquely Singaporean submissions that are guaranteed to tickle your funny bone.

PHOTO: Screengrab from Facebook/Joseph Gordon-Levitt

And if the intellectual in you is craving for something that aspires to the standard of celebrated authors like Murakami, here are some submissions we picked for your appreciation.

PHOTO: Screengrab from Facebook/Joseph Gordon-Levitt

The mystery woman in the photo also identified herself in the Facebook comments section. She was absolutely thrilled to receive a shout-out from Joseph, and thanked him for sharing her photo, which turned out to be part of a series that she participated in.

For now, it seems that Joseph is still accepting submissions so if you're an aspiring writer looking to flex those literary muscles or just simply want to represent Singapore on an international scale, perhaps this is an opportunity for you.

bryanlim@asiaone.com