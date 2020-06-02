Singaporean actor Hugo Ng could consider buying a house here because of his son

PHOTO: Lianhe Wanbao
Bryan Lim
Bryan Lim
AsiaOne

After spending decades abroad in Hong Kong, could there be a homecoming for Singaporean actor Hugo Ng?

Speaking to Lianhe Wanbao recently, the 60-year-old actor confessed that if he were to be shopping for a property, he has his eye on Singapore because "my son likes it here".

He told the Chinese daily that his son, 23-year-old Justin, is in Singapore studying special effects in filmmaking after completing his National Service. "He likes Singapore and I think he's quite suited to live here. So if I'm going to buy a property, I'll consider Singapore."

Hugo, who is semi-retired, added he rents an 800 square feet apartment for his son here and the size is a fraction of his place in Penang. However, the rent is almost the same, leading him to conclude that there's more profit to be made if he invests in a property here.

The veteran actor was a former Channel 8 star in the 80s and became a household name in the 1984 Singapore Broadcasting Corporation (the first iteration of Mediacorp) period drama Pursuit.

ALSO READ: Hugo Ng makes a comeback

He then ventured into Hong Kong showbiz in 1987, where he signed on with TVB and acted alongside actor Tony Leung Chiu-wai in the 1988 wuxia drama The Two Most Honorable Knights. But in 2016, he made a comeback to Singapore where he played a leading man in Channel 8 drama The Dream Job.

It was reported that Hugo and his wife, former actress Lily Chung, were shopping for a property in Southeast Asia three years ago before renting his current place in Penang. He told China Press: "We had been to Johor Bahru, Sabah, and Kuala Lumpur, and seen lots of houses. We saw more than 20 in Penang before deciding to rent a 4,000 square feet apartment in Tanjung Bungah."

Hugo and his wife Lily (striped blouse) in Penang. PHOTO: Weibo/吴岱融HUGO

Both Hugo and Lily, 47, have moved more than 30 times since getting married. Apart from Hong Kong, they have also lived in China, Kuala Lumpur, and Singapore, and even bought a property in Thailand. He has since sold his property in Hong Kong. 

Hugo was also full of praise for his son as the latter becomes more independent the older he gets.

"My son is thrifty, and because I don't have a stable income, he is also the recipient of a bursary. Sometimes he'll text and tell me what he ate, and he's very pleased to have a meal for less than $2. This makes his mother very worried. I think it's okay, after all, why do you need to eat so much for?" he laughed.

According to Wanbao, Hugo had a slight cough during the interview and despite the looming shadow of the Wuhan coronavirus, the actor remained calm, and said he tries to avoid crowded areas. He also wasn't worried that his upcoming drama, which will have its lensing ceremony next month, might be postponed due to the outbreak because "it's good to have more time to rest".

The view from Hugo's apartment in Penang. PHOTO: Weibo/吴岱融HUGO

In his upcoming project, which is a sequel to the Hong Kong series Who Wants a Baby, he plays actor Kenneth Ma's father.

Well, it remains to be seen if Hugo will make good on his words and return to the motherland. After all, he previously said he would stay in Penang for a year to see if things work out.

He has even described his current place as his dream home.

bryanlim@asiaone.com

More about
celebrities residential property actors

TRENDING

Here&#039;s an online map that pinpoints Wuhan virus infection cases in Singapore
Here's an online map that pinpoints Wuhan virus infection cases in Singapore
Can Singapore share? Netizens lambast Singapore group By2 for &#039;sweeping up&#039; face masks here to give China
Can Singapore share? Netizens lambast Singapore group By2 for 'sweeping up' face masks here to give China
NEA puts out list of household cleaning products that are effective against the Wuhan virus
NEA puts out list of household cleaning products that are effective against the Wuhan virus
&#039;Your grandfather&#039;s road ah?&#039;: E-bike rider punches pedestrian on Woodlands footpath
'Your grandfather's road ah?': E-bike rider punches pedestrian on Woodlands footpath
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
Singapore Kindness Movement issues kind reminder to meme page about possible legal action
Singapore Kindness Movement issues kind reminder to meme page about possible legal action
Singaporean actor Hugo Ng could consider buying a house here because of his son
Singaporean actor Hugo Ng could consider buying a house here because of his son
Snacc Attacc: We try tteokbokki flavoured nuts, ramyeon potato chips and other interesting Korean snacks
Snacc Attacc: We try tteokbokki flavoured nuts, ramyeon potato chips and other interesting Korean snacks
Wuhan virus: Malaysian hospital draws flak for asking about travel to Singapore and Sabah
Wuhan virus: Malaysian hospital draws flak for asking about travel to Singapore and Sabah
Fun, free activities in Singapore this weekend: Chatuchak Night Market, concert at MBS &amp; more
Fun, free activities in Singapore this weekend: Chatuchak Night Market, concert at MBS & more
&#039;Singapore Noodles&#039; packaging with Native American imagery baffles actual Singaporeans
'Singapore Noodles' packaging with Native American imagery baffles actual Singaporeans
Good Samaritans hold series of surgical mask giveaways at Punggol MRT, next one on Feb 8
Wuhan virus: Couple in Punggol gives out thousands of surgical masks

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Make your own DIY hand sanitizer
Make your own DIY hand sanitizer
Second Shake Shack burger outlet in Neil Road opens on Feb 7
Second Shake Shack burger outlet in Neil Road opens on Feb 7
Singaporeans spill insider secrets about their previous jobs you probably wished you knew
Singaporeans spill insider secrets about their previous jobs you probably wished you knew
Where to find hand sanitisers that are *still in stock*
Where to find hand sanitisers that are *still in stock*

Home Works

Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Wuhan virus: Hunan health worker, 28, dies after 10 straight days on frontline
Wuhan virus: Hunan health worker, 28, dies after 10 straight days on frontline
Wuhan virus: Couple in Singapore attends own wedding via live-stream
Wuhan virus: Couple in Singapore attends own wedding via live-stream
Fight Club: Uncle swings beer bottle at wounded man in coffee shop
Fight Club: Uncle swings beer bottle at wounded man in coffee shop
Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat
Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat

SERVICES