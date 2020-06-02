Singaporean actor Hugo Ng could consider buying a house here because of his son

After spending decades abroad in Hong Kong, could there be a homecoming for Singaporean actor Hugo Ng?

Speaking to Lianhe Wanbao recently, the 60-year-old actor confessed that if he were to be shopping for a property, he has his eye on Singapore because "my son likes it here".

He told the Chinese daily that his son, 23-year-old Justin, is in Singapore studying special effects in filmmaking after completing his National Service. "He likes Singapore and I think he's quite suited to live here. So if I'm going to buy a property, I'll consider Singapore."

Hugo, who is semi-retired, added he rents an 800 square feet apartment for his son here and the size is a fraction of his place in Penang. However, the rent is almost the same, leading him to conclude that there's more profit to be made if he invests in a property here.

The veteran actor was a former Channel 8 star in the 80s and became a household name in the 1984 Singapore Broadcasting Corporation (the first iteration of Mediacorp) period drama Pursuit.

ALSO READ: Hugo Ng makes a comeback

He then ventured into Hong Kong showbiz in 1987, where he signed on with TVB and acted alongside actor Tony Leung Chiu-wai in the 1988 wuxia drama The Two Most Honorable Knights. But in 2016, he made a comeback to Singapore where he played a leading man in Channel 8 drama The Dream Job.

It was reported that Hugo and his wife, former actress Lily Chung, were shopping for a property in Southeast Asia three years ago before renting his current place in Penang. He told China Press: "We had been to Johor Bahru, Sabah, and Kuala Lumpur, and seen lots of houses. We saw more than 20 in Penang before deciding to rent a 4,000 square feet apartment in Tanjung Bungah."

Hugo and his wife Lily (striped blouse) in Penang. PHOTO: Weibo/吴岱融HUGO

Both Hugo and Lily, 47, have moved more than 30 times since getting married. Apart from Hong Kong, they have also lived in China, Kuala Lumpur, and Singapore, and even bought a property in Thailand. He has since sold his property in Hong Kong.