Singaporean actor-VJ Anandha Kannan dies aged 48

News of the death of former Vasantham actor-TV host Anandha Kannan emerged this morning (Aug 17).

His friend, Indian filmmaker Venkat Prabhu, posted on his Twitter account: "A great friend a great human is no more!! #RIPanandakannan my deepest condolences."

— venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) August 16, 2021

The Indian Express reported that Anandha, a Singaporean, was diagnosed with a rare type of bile duct cancer. He was 48.

Mediacorp Vasantham also posted their condolences on Instagram.

"He has touched the hearts of countless Singapore Indian fans for more than three decades as a celebrity TV host and actor. He has also done Singapore proud by having a very successful run from the late 1990s to 2000s as a VJ, TV host and as an actor in India, garnering legions of fans all over the world," the post said.

Some of Anandha's most memorable programmes on Vasantham included Kaanbom Karpom, Amali Thumali, Oor Kuruvi, Superstar Challenge, Savaal Singapore, and Suvai. He moved to Chennai to work as a VJ on Sun Music after building his career with Vasantham.

