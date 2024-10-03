2 films by Singaporean directors clinch 13 nominations at 61st Golden Horse Awards

Homegrown talents are taking their place on the international stage.

After receiving a record-breaking total of 718 film submissions this year, the upcoming 61st Golden Horse Awards unveiled the list of nominees yesterday (Oct 2) and two films — Stranger Eyes and Mongrel — directed by Singaporeans garnered a total of 13 nominations.

Thriller film Stranger Eyes, directed by Yeo Siew Hua, received six nominations: Best Narrative Feature, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor (Lee Kang-sheng), Best Original Screenplay (Yeo Siew Hua), Best Original Film Score and Best Sound Effects.

Stranger Eyes is a thriller following Darren, played by Wu Chien-ho (Days We Stared at the Sun, The Last Thieves) whose baby daughter has gone missing. He receives voyeuristic videos from someone who has been filming their daily life and suspects that his neighbour Goh, played by Lee Kang-sheng (Stray Dogs, What Time Is It There?) is behind the disappearance.

It also stars Anicca Panna and local actress Xenia Tan.

Mongrel, a drama co-directed by Singaporean director Chiang Wei Liang and Taiwanese director Yin You-qiao, received seven nominations: Best New Director, Best Leading Actor (Wanlop Rungkumjad), Best Supporting Actor (Daniel Hong), Best Supporting Actress (Lu Yi-ching), Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction and Best Sound Effects.

The film follows Oom (Wanlop), who has no papers or formal training, but is good at caring for the elderly and disabled. When his situation as a caregiver in the mountains becomes too much for him, he has to choose between survival or dignity.

Stranger Eyes has also been selected to open the 35th Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) which will see local actress Rebecca Lim as its inaugural festival ambassador.

Last month, the film premiered at the Venice International Film Festival and was the first Singaporean film to be in the running for the festival's main competition.

The 61st Golden Horse Awards Ceremony will be held on Nov 23 at Taipei Music Centre, and a live broadcast will be available on StarHub.

The 35th SGIFF will be held from Nov 28 to Dec 8.

kristy.chua@asiaone.com



