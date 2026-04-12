This Singaporean has appeared 60 times as an extra in Hollywood shows including Bridgerton, Wicked

Who would have thought a Singaporean was among Hollywood stars in the Netflix hit series Bridgerton?

Meet Eugene Lin, a 43-year-old Singaporean actor and model based in London.

Eugene, who has over seven years of acting experience, appeared as a royal footman in seasons two to four of Bridgerton and its spin-off series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, donning a wig and Regency-era jacket while standing at attention.

According to talent casting website Spotlight, he was featured in 19 episodes of the Bridgerton franchise.

In one scene, he was in the background while Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) and Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) conversed. Eugene can also be seen in a ballroom scene with Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) and Penelope Bridgerton (Nicola Coughlan).

On his Instagram, Eugene wrote: "Bridgerton remains close to my heart because of representation. As the longest-serving royal footman and of East Asian descent, it made my heart rejoice working with [the cast].

"Unlike some big-budget productions where I have been booked solely to fill diversity tick boxes or worse still – just to wear a challenging masked costume, Bridgerton has consistently chosen me to serve in Queen Charlotte's court because I am Asian, not despite of it.

"It is a true joy and privilege watching Golda Rosheuvel slay look after look, delivering killer line after line – especially in episode two."

Eugene also appeared as a gale force guard in Wicked: For Good at Glinda (Ariana Grande) and Fiyero's (Jonathan Bailey) wedding.

According to his acting credits on Spotlight, Eugene has appeared over 60 times in Hollywood productions, including 27 films and over 30 television shows.

Some blockbusters he worked on include Black Widow, The Batman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

He booked his first speaking role as a security guard in Wildcat, an action thriller starring Kate Beckinsale, released in November 2025.

"In an industry that favours American/ British RP (Received Pronunciation) accents and Caucasian faces, it has taken seven years to be given the chance to audition and book my first speaking role," he wrote on Instagram, thanking the director and producers for "opening the door".

Most recently, he also appeared in the film Greenland 2: Migration, released in January, where he played a US army soldier.

He wrote in an Instagram post: "A short memorial scene was unfortunately cut from the final edit, and the chaotic escape stunt sequence was extremely challenging to film given I had to wear a waterproof hazmat suit on top of the full uniform, topped with a real gas mask that made breathing so difficult it had to be put on at the very last second and stripped off between every take."

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jengjee.hoon@asiaone.com

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