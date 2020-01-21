Singaporean singer A-Do gets a little heavier and netizens have opinions

PHOTO: Weibo, Weibo/阿杜
Bryan Lim
Bryan Lim
AsiaOne

It doesn't matter that ageing and the effects of medication work the same on celebrities, some people are always going to hold them to higher standards. 

And Singaporean singer A-Do wasn't spared from the cutting words of netizens when a photo of him surfaced on social media last week.

According to Chinese media, a member of the audience snapped some photos of A-Do while he was performing and posted it online with the caption: "The songs are the same, but he isn't the same anymore." In the photo, he can be seen in a slightly oversized orange sweater and a pair of black pants. His face is visibly rounder, and he's still sporting his signature long fringe from recent years.

His new 'look' came under fire from netizens and the criticisms ranged from "This photo destroyed my childhood" to "pig feed". It was also reported that some netizens couldn't even recognise A-Do from the photos.

In response to the comments, A-Do's agency Seed Music released a statement. They said: "A-Do is going about his life as usual. Thank you for the concern. Right now, he feels blessed. He will also continue to come out with new songs in 2020 and he can't wait to meet the fans."

PHOTO: Weibo/阿杜

A-Do made his debut in 2002 and hits such as He Must Really Love You and All The Way — along with his gruff voice and bad-boy looks — made him a household name among his fans. He was active in his career until 2012, when he seemingly took a step back from showbiz before making his comeback in 2018 with his album I Will Not Hide.

During the press conference for the album in Oct 2018, he also addressed the issue of his weight gain, and it seemed to be linked to the medication he was taking for his panic disorder. He told the media then that it was because of the steroids in the medication and he lost some weight after he stopped taking it.

In a separate interview in Nov 2018, he laughed it off and said he "can't deny that he's fatter", but admitted that he was working on shedding the extra pounds. However, his condition made exercising difficult because his heart rate would shoot up, causing him to panic.

A-Do was also spotted last December at the second night of homegrown artiste JJ Lin's concert. They both made their debut under the same label Ocean Butterflies, and remain close friends. In fact, JJ thanked A-Do for going to his concert, and addressed him as his senior.

JJ also recounted how he used to test the sound system for A-Do before each of the latter's concerts, and he would always sing All The Way. JJ also tried mimicking A-Do's unique voice, much to the amusement of the crowd, and invited A-Do to sing with him.

bryanlim@asiaone.com

More about
Local celebrities singer Social media

TRENDING

Here&#039;s the salary you need to earn to afford these homes in Singapore
Here's the salary you need to earn to afford these homes in Singapore
Jackie Chan: I&#039;ve nearly lost my life over 200 times
Jackie Chan: I've nearly lost my life over 200 times
Glass tabletop &#039;explodes&#039; during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Glass tabletop 'explodes' during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Singaporean singer A-Do gets a little heavier and netizens have opinions
Singaporean singer A-Do gets a little heavier and netizens have opinions
$100 only? Singaporeans tickled by &#039;ungrateful&#039; kid
$100 only? Singaporeans tickled by 'ungrateful' kid
Jay Chou enjoys atas birthday weekend, but wife never give face
Jay Chou enjoys atas birthday weekend, but wife never give face
Man, 55, jailed for molesting woman on MRT train with his exposed genitals
Man, 55, jailed for molesting woman on MRT train with his exposed genitals
YouTuber slammed for faking ankle injury to get business class upgrade on Cathay flight
YouTuber slammed for faking ankle injury to get business class upgrade on Cathay flight
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Army women who survived Tekong share how they handled their period in the jungle
Army women who survived Tekong share how they handled their period in the jungle
Netizens laud passenger who returned a stolen blanket to Malaysia Airlines after 9 years
Netizens laud passenger who returned a stolen blanket to Malaysia Airlines after 9 years

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

5 game-changing home appliance cleaning hacks for CNY
5 game-changing home appliance cleaning hacks for CNY
R&amp;B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions &amp; other deals this week
R&B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions & other deals this week
Why I decided not to buy any new clothes for CNY this year
Why I decided not to buy any new clothes for CNY this year
Did you know a woman&#039;s brain changes during her menstrual cycle?
Did you know a woman's brain changes during her menstrual cycle?

Home Works

7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Endless visiting: What AsiaOne staff wish Chinese New Year is like
Endless visiting: What AsiaOne staff wish Chinese New Year is like
After 18-year wait, NSman remembers to return $80 borrowed from officer
After 18-year wait, NSman remembers to return $80 borrowed from officer
Maid, 34, arrested for attacking employer with knife
Maid, 34, arrested for attacking employer with knife
Grab driver calls the cops on couple for getting &#039;intimate&#039; in her car
Grab driver calls the cops on couple for getting 'intimate' in her car

SERVICES