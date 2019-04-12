Singaporeans and PRs to get free movie tickets to at least 3 new homegrown films

Local director Chai Yee Wei
PHOTO: AsiaOne
Kwok Kar Peng
AsiaOne

Singaporeans can be a jaded bunch, but few things excite us as much as freebies. So here's something to cheer about: if you hold a pink or blue NRIC, complimentary movie tickets are coming your way next year under the Go Local Go Cinema initiative.

Announced today (Dec 4) at the Asia TV Forum & Market, the initiative is helmed by mm2 Entertainment and Cathay Cineplexes — both wholly-owned subsidiaries of mm2 Asia Ltd, and it hopes to promote local films as an expression of the Singaporean identity.

Under the scheme, mm2 Entertainment will produce at least three Singapore movies that will subsequently be screened at all eight Cathay Cineplex locations at no cost to Singaporean and Singapore PR movie-goers.

The first film to begin production is Writing Letters (working title) to be directed by Chai Yee Wei (That Girl in Pinafore, Sister, Benjamin's Last Day At Katong Swimming Complex) of Mocha Chai Laboratories.

Writing Letters traces the heart-warming and unlikely friendship between an illiterate father and his neighbour who helps pen his letters to his young daughter studying abroad.

Chai, who has won awards at film festivals, told AsiaOne in an exclusive interview yesterday: "When I first heard of the Go Local Go Cinema initiative, I thought it was almost disruptive. I don't think anyone else can do this if they don't own their own cinemas.

"Writing Letters is a bittersweet and uplifting film set in the 80s, and it deals with family relations, the sacrifices a father will make for his daughter, and an unlikely friendship between two men in their 60s who are very different in their characters."

It will also explore issues of the ageing population and people who age with no family members.

The new father of a 48-day-old baby girl Cate added the movie will be "shamelessly Singaporean". Writing Letters, which will be in Mandarin and other local dialects, is currently in the pre-production stage, and casting has not been decided.

From left: Ng Say Yong, Chief Content Officer of mm2 Entertainment; Chai Yee Wei, Director and Founder of Mocha Chai Laboratories; and Chang Long Jong, Group CEO of mm2 Asia Ltd

Ng Say Yong, Chief Content Officer of mm2 Entertainment, added: "We believe in local stories that can only be told by local filmmakers, and the best way to truly savour these stories is on the big screen.

"The cinema has the ability to elevate a good story; and is still one of the favourite venues for an audience to experience the full impact of audio and visual storytelling."

Ng added the complimentary tickets will be available for movie-goers as long as there is a demand for them. More details will be announced next year on how you can receive the free tickets.

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com

More about
movies

TRENDING

Internet celebrity Kurt Tay files police report after getting &#039;pranked&#039; by someone impersonating Mediacorp staff
Internet celebrity Kurt Tay files police report after getting 'pranked' by someone impersonating Mediacorp staff
4-month-old baby in China dies after doctor suggests &#039;tui na&#039; massage instead of medicine
4-month-old baby in China dies after doctor suggests 'tui na' massage instead of medicine
Vietnamese girl gains 10kg in 2 years, shows beautiful &#039;reverse&#039; body transformation
Vietnamese girl gains 10kg in 2 years, shows beautiful 'reverse' body transformation
K-pop star Kang Daniel diagnosed with depression, to go on hiatus
K-pop star Kang Daniel diagnosed with depression, to go on hiatus
My NS buddies were always there for me: 5 Singaporean stories that will make your day
My NS buddies were always there for me: 5 Singaporean stories that will make your day
Chinese man, 36, dies during job interview; said he had overworked in previous job
Chinese man, 36, dies during job interview; said he had overworked in previous job
Woman, 65, dies after cab runs over her, taxi driver arrested
Woman, 65, dies after cab runs over her, taxi driver arrested
Teacher in Malaysia justifies pupil&#039;s poor grade with a note written in broken English
Teacher in Malaysia justifies pupil's poor grade with a note written in broken English
Where to go in Thailand that&#039;s not Bangkok, Phuket or Krabi
Where to go in Thailand that's not Bangkok, Phuket or Krabi
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on &#039;McDonald&#039;s diet&#039; after colleague said she had &#039;big legs&#039;
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on 'McDonald's diet' after colleague said she had 'big legs'
Taiwanese video shows Godfrey Gao&#039;s final journey from airport to funeral parlour
Taiwanese video shows Godfrey Gao's final journey from airport to funeral parlour
GrabFood rider drops 30kg in 9 months after switching from PMD to bicycle for deliveries
GrabFood rider drops 30kg in 9 months after switching from PMD to bicycle for deliveries

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Shake Shack is opening a second outlet, Takashimaya&#039;s gift bazaar &amp; other deals this week
Shake Shack is opening a second outlet at Tanjong Pagar next year
Andie and Kate&#039;s top tip to stop their kids from having public meltdowns
Andie Chen lets his kids 'suffer the consequences' if they misbehave in public
Chatuchak Night Market is coming to Singapore from Feb 4 to May 3, with over 1,000 Thai vendors
Chatuchak Night Market is coming to Singapore from Feb 4 to May 3, with over 1,000 Thai vendors
8 hidden dangers SQ girls may face on the job
8 hidden dangers SQ girls may face on the job

Home Works

7 easy design hacks for a stylish home that requires minimal maintenance
7 easy design hacks for a stylish home that requires minimal maintenance
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it
7 Insta-worthy homes you should not miss
7 Insta-worthy homes you should not miss
How to choose your material: Marble
How to choose your material: Marble

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Andie and Kate&#039;s top tip to stop their kids from having public meltdowns
Andie Chen lets his kids 'suffer the consequences' if they misbehave in public
She bakes goodies with a sprinkling of good advice
'We can't be selfish in keeping them around to protect them'
New animated series shows you what to expect during Basic Military Training
New animated series shows you what to expect during Basic Military Training
Man, 22, scratches BMW in China showroom to make dad buy it for him
Man, 22, scratches BMW in China showroom to make dad buy it for him

SERVICES