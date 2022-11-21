'To think Singaporeans are so traditional': Jesseca Liu encountered 7th month rituals for 1st time while working in Singapore

It may be something we've seen since childhood. But the lunar seventh month rituals were new — and surprising — to Malaysia-born Jesseca Liu when she first came to Singapore to act in 2004.

In an interview with AsiaOne for the new Mediacorp drama Soul Detective, the 43-year-old actress said: "It was only when I came to Singapore to work that I realised Singaporeans actually pray during the seventh month and burn joss papers. No one in my hometown (Langkawi) did anything like that — I've never seen that before."

Born a Christian, Jesseca wasn't privy to the rituals of the seventh month, also known as the ghost month.

She elaborated: "I was shocked because I saw an entire street where everyone was praying…

"In the past, when I see people praying and burning joss paper, it's when someone has passed away. The possibility that an entire street could be filled with people praying never crossed my mind."

The sight didn't scare her at all though, Jesseca told AsiaOne.

Instead, she added that her shock was twofold: "To think Singaporeans are so traditional. It's to the point where almost every household would be praying — it was an eye-opening experience for me."

In Soul Detective, she plays Lau Shu Qin, a psychic capable of communicating with ghosts.

Shu Qin mediates between spirits and the living, believing that even the scariest ghost could be the loved one of someone still living in this world. She helps to fulfil the spirits' final wishes and pass on their unspoken messages.

Her nephew Peh Ye (James Seah) is later possessed by Ang Zhe Ren (Bryan Wong), a policeman of the netherworld attempting to capture escaped evil spirits.

Jesseca added that with a little help from her friends, she quickly got over the differences in culture and tradition between her hometown and Singapore.

After the first couple of years, she got accustomed to the rituals of the seventh month.

"My Singaporean friends taught me to be careful when I was walking about. I shouldn't disturb people and I have to be careful not to step on the things people use for prayers," she said.

"The truth is, Singaporeans can be more traditional than Malaysians living in the more rural areas."

Soul Detective also stars Carrie Wong, Cavin Soh, Nick Teo and Guo Liang. It premieres today (Nov 21) at 9pm on Channel 8 and will also be available on demand for free on meWATCH.

