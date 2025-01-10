Singer-actress Emma Wu announces surprise baby: 'I'm not married, don't ask again'

Taiwanese singer-actress Emma Wu, also known by her nickname Gui Gui, surprised fans today (Jan 10) by announcing she has given birth.

The 35-year-old made an Instagram post showing herself with her pregnant belly and a cropped photo of her baby's foot.

As if to pre-empt speculation, she then added in an Instagram Story: "I'm not married, don't ask again."

Emma shared that the delivery went well, and penned her thoughts in the caption, including being grateful for her own courage and working hard for their life ahead.

She also wrote in English: "Welcome my love to this beautiful world. Thanks to everything and to each one of you. May my loved ones always find strength, courage, and joy."

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DEoLQfvzgFD/[/embed]

Emma's childhood friend Prince Chiu and his Lollipop F band members congratulated her in an Instagram Story, with each man hilariously emphasising that the baby wasn't his.

Her celeb pal Aaron Yan shared his blessings in a statement, adding: "My dearest sister has fulfilled her wish."

According to reports, Emma was last rumoured to have dated actor Bruce Hung until their breakup in 2022.

As recently as July 2024, she joked during a press conference that she was single as there weren't many "handsome guys" around.

She also shared that she had other priorities in life, adding: "Right now the pressure from my mortgage is already heavy, and I feel that being alone is great.

"I don't go out much, so I don't have any suitors," she said, adding that her friends knew she was picky so they would not try to matchmake her.

Emma debuted as part of the former girl group Hey Girl, whose members were handpicked from a variety show. She later shifted her focus to the Chinese and Korean markets, and in recent years assumed the name Gemma in South Korea.

