Singer Chris Brown charged over alleged assault at London club

LONDON — US singer Chris Brown has been arrested and charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm in connection with an alleged assault in February 2023, British authorities said on Thursday (May 15).

Brown is slated to be presented before a magistrates' court on Friday, London's Metropolitan Police and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said in separate statements.

The arrest relates to an incident at a venue in Hanover Square on Feb 19, 2023, police said.

Brown, 36, was arrested at a hotel in Manchester in connection with an alleged bottle attack against a music producer at the Tape nightclub in central London, the Sun reported earlier.

Reuters could not immediately verify the details of the Sun report. Representatives for Brown could not immediately be reached for comment.

The R&B star, known for hits such as Loyal, Run It and Under the Influence, is set to kick off a global tour next month, including shows in Manchester.

