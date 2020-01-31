Singer Christine Fan: 'Will you be happy when my entire family is dead?'

Singer Christine Fan and her family.
PHOTO: Weibo/范范范瑋琪
Bryan Lim
Bryan Lim
AsiaOne

It's clear that surgical face masks are a hot commodity during this time of crisis. Boxes are flying off the shelves, people are trying to ensure that they have enough, and scalpers are trying to make a quick buck in stores and on online marketplaces.

So when it comes to the question of sharing such precious resources with others, should we do it? Or adopt a nationalistic policy?

Well, Taiwanese singer Christine Fan preferred to share face masks with the Chinese but she was lambasted by Taiwanese netizens.

Early this week, after she caught wind of Taiwan's month-long ban on the export of face masks, she went on her private Facebook page to rant about the decision. The post was somehow leaked to the public sphere. 

Her post led to a downward spiral as netizens rebuked her; and despite subsequent apology posts, Christine only seemed to make things worse and she reportedly lost 100,000 followers due to the debacle.

It started on Jan 27 when Christine, 43, went on Facebook to unleash an expletive-filled tirade and called the ban "vulgar" and "hooligan-like behaviour". She also went after Premier Su Tseng-chang for lacking humanity. "I hope what I'm hearing is fake news," she wrote.

PHOTO: Weibo

Her controversial post triggered widespread anger among Taiwanese netizens who slammed her for not caring about the plight of her fellow countrymen. Though Christine consequently removed the post, netizens had already took a screenshot and circulated it.

The next day, Christine apologised on Facebook for her "emotional words", and said she didn't mean to cause any "social disruptions" and she just hoped to have more love and concern. She admitted her mistake and promised to be a "better person".

我為我在臉書上的帶有情緒性的字眼感到非常抱歉⋯ 無意造成社會的紛擾，只是希望我們能多一些愛與關懷！ 希望坦然認錯道歉，努力能成為更好的人 對不起！讓大家擔心也給大家添麻煩了。

Posted by 范范 范瑋琪 on Monday, 27 January 2020

She added: "Sorry, I let everyone worry and I caused trouble for everyone."

According to media reports, her apology did little to quell the anger of her followers who continued condemning her. On Jan 30, Christine uploaded a post on Instagram to address the situation and even personally responded to commenters, reported Taiwanese media company udnstars.

Commenters accused her of putting on a show and being partial to China. In a series of replies, Christine said she "didn't know Taiwan was lacking masks", that she "isn't perfect", and apologised once again for her words. But it seems like netizens didn't let up as Christine eventually lashed out in exasperation.

PHOTOS: Weibo

In one reply, she wrote: "Just hate, just hate. Our generation doesn't lack hatred. 'Why don't you die?' 'Your whole family will die. Your children will contract the virus and go to hell.' Is this what you wanted to hear? Will you be happy when my entire family is dead?"

Now, though, the post seems to have been removed and the comments have been disabled for Christine's Instagram account.

HUBBY BLACKIE CAME TO HER DEFENCE TWICE

When Christine was under attack by netizens, hubby Blackie Chen came to her defence twice. The first time was after she posted her apology and the 42-year-old Taiwanese celebrity wrote on Instagram Story: "Never stop searching for your best self. The willingness to admit a mistake is the highest form of bravery. I love you."

謝謝大家的批評和指教，雖然這個過程不容易⋯ 但還是覺得非常的感恩！ 世界其實沒那麼糟⋯善良的人還是多數！ 我還是深信正面思考才會有更多正面能量。 聰明是一種天賦，而善良是一種選擇。 謝謝每一個留言的你們！ 祝福大家一切都平安健康。

Posted by 黑人 陳建州 on Wednesday, 29 January 2020

Subsequently, he spoke up for her on Wednesday (Jan 29) and wrote on Facebook: "Thank you everyone for your criticism and advice. Though the process is not easy, but I still feel very grateful! The world is not that bad and there are still many kind people around!"

bryanlim@asiaone.com

More about
celebrities Social media Wuhan virus Taiwan china

TRENDING

Visitors with recent travel history to China not allowed entry or transit to Singapore
Visitors with recent travel history to China not allowed entry or transit to Singapore
Jeremy Chan admits marrying Jesseca Liu was an upgrade
Jeremy Chan admits marrying Jesseca Liu was an upgrade
Watsons and Guardian sold out? Here are 5 alternatives to buy surgical masks in Singapore
Watsons and Guardian sold out? Here are 5 alternatives to buy surgical masks in Singapore
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
China sacks senior city health official unable to answer basic questions
China sacks senior city health official unable to answer basic questions
Worker died after crashing through ceiling at Tampines Mall
Worker died after crashing through ceiling at Tampines Mall
Ella Chen spends CNY in Melaka with ringgit-filled ang baos and Mao Shan Wang
Ella Chen spends CNY in Melaka with ringgit-filled ang baos and Mao Shan Wang
Left at home disabled boy dies after carer isolated for virus checks
Left at home disabled boy dies after carer isolated for virus checks
Qi Yuwu voluntarily quarantines himself for 14 days after returning from Guangzhou
Qi Yuwu voluntarily quarantines himself for 14 days after returning from Guangzhou
Joanne Peh in Guangzhou: No kid-sized masks, stitching up adult ones to fit my kids
Joanne Peh in Guangzhou: No kid-sized masks, stitching up adult ones to fit my kids

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Magical Shores light display at Sentosa, Chingay Carnival &amp; more
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Magical Shores light display at Sentosa, Chingay Carnival & more
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here&#039;s the catch
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here's the catch
Things to do in Ipoh that aren&#039;t eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
Things to do in Ipoh that aren't eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee

Home Works

Tempered glass: The dos and don&#039;ts of maintaining your glass furniture
Tempered glass: The dos and don'ts of maintaining your glass furniture
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home

SERVICES