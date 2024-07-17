Award Banner
Singer entering rehab after flubbing televised national anthem in the US

Country singer Ingrid Andress said that she was intoxicated and plans to enter a rehab facility.
PHOTO: Facebook/Ingrid Andress
ARLINGTON — Country singer Ingrid Andress said she was intoxicated and plans to enter a rehab facility following her performance of the US national anthem prior to the Major League Baseball's (MLB) Home Run Derby.

"I'm not gonna (expletive) y'all, I was drunk last night. I'm checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need," the four-time Grammy nominee posted on July 16 on social media.

"That was not me last night. I apologise to MLB, all the fans and this country I love so much for that rendition."

MLB has yet to comment on Andress' words over social media or her rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" on July 15 in Arlington, Texas.

The performance by Andress, 32, was widely panned, even drawing comparisons to Roseanne Barr's infamous rendition at a 1990 San Diego Padres game.

