Singer Fish Leong confirms that she has divorced businessman husband

Malaysian singer Fish Leong said on Sunday (Sept 8) that she has divorced her husband of nine years, Taiwanese businessman Tony Chao, confirming rumours of their break-up for the first time.

At a press conference in Taipei to promote her new album, Leong said: "Thanks everyone for your concern all this while. As for the question on everyone's mind, I have signed the divorce papers with Mr Chao, but there are some procedures which have yet to be completed."

Leong added that they had separated before August, but will have shared custody of their child. The couple have a five-year-old son, Anderson.

The singer declined to comment on rumours that the divorce was due to Mr Chao's alleged affair.

Leong, 41, and Mr Chao, 44, were in the Maldives earlier this year to celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary, but reports that they had divorced surfaced last month. Word has it that Leong was upset over Mr Chao's fling with a female Internet celebrity, though there were reports that she had forgiven him.