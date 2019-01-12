Singer Fish Leong seeing psychiatrist after divorce from businessman

When Fish Leong was promoting her new album in September, she cried when she sang the song Slow To Cool Down.

Earlier, at the launch event in Taipei, she had admitted that the rumours that she had split up from husband Tony Chao were true.

Three months have gone by and it looks like the wounds have not completely healed, with reports that Leong, 41, is seeing a psychiatrist.

The Malaysian singer, who has many fans in China and Taiwan, is also seeking solace in reading as well as spending time with her five-year-old son Anderson and her mother, reported China Press.

She had kept quiet about the status of her marriage when news of a break-up first surfaced.

But Mr Chao, 44, had brushed off the talk then, saying that it was common for couples to argue.