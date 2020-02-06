Singer Halsey hit by rubber bullets and 'gassed repeatedly' while protesting over George Floyd's death

Halsey was hit by rubber bullets and "gassed repeatedly" while protesting in Los Angeles.

The 25-year-old singer insisted those in Los Angeles who took to the streets following the death of George Floyd were protesting peacefully and not moving over a boundary, but that didn't stop cops from allegedly responding excessively.

Floyd died following his arrest by police outside a shop in Minneapolis, Minnesota, after an officer knelt on his neck.

Alongside a series of black and white images taken at the protest, including one of police holding batons, she wrote on her Instagram Story: "We were peaceful hands up not moving not breaching the line. They opened fire of rubber bullets and tear gas multiple times on us. Citizens who were not provoking them.

"Most of us were simply begging them to have empathy, to reconsider, to consider humanity and our nation's history and future.

"They opened fire multiple times. I was hit twice. Once by pellets and once by shrapnel. We were gassed repeatedly for hours. (sic)"

Halsey urged her followers to "have courage" and promised to be back to protest again.

The singer later cleared up confusion and confirmed she had not been arrested during the protests, but urged her fans to donate to help cover the cost of bail for those who were.

She tweeted: "I was not arrested. I'm safe. There were people I had to get to safety as many of them have visas. Myself + many of my peers were shot, gassed + antagonized. The frontline was calm + did not provoke

"But many are not safe + many are in custody. Donate to bail organisations! I am currently. (sic)"

https://twitter.com/halsey/status/1266936093858869249

Halsey also urged those with medical training to support the protesters after she had to intervene to help those injured.

She wrote: "I don't know how to articulate the horrors of today. (National Guards) + officers firing rounds into kneeling crowds.

"We don't have enough medics on the ground on our side. I was treating injuries I am not qualified to. So much blood spilled. If you have med training pls go + standby outskirts.

"And if you're a white ally who is gonna stand and shout and antagonise the officers and (National Guards) and then hide behind black bodies when the shots start firing, f*** you.

"You couldn't understand a shred of the bravery of the black folks at the front line. Thank you to everyone who stayed.

"And a big personal thank you to @yungblud who literally ran exposed in front of rounds being shot to drag wounded people to safety without even thinking twice (sic)"

https://twitter.com/halsey/status/1267266101034905601

Actor Kendrick Sampson also shared his experience of being hit by rubber bullets at the protest.

Showing the injuries on his arm and chest, he said: "Y'all ain't see no police f*****g up white folks when they took guns to the statehouse.

"Y'all didn't see police attacking white folks, beating em up with batons, shooting them with rubber bullets when they brought guns to f***ing state houses.

"We came up here with no weapons, with masks. And we're the ones who are not peaceful."

Police officer Derek Chauvin was sacked after footage emerged of him kneeling on Floyd's neck, and he has subsequently been charged with third-degree murder.