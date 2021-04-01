Singer Kelly Rowland gave birth over Zoom

The 40-year-old singer welcomed her son Noah into the world in January but none of her family could be present due to social distancing measures in place in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

To ensure that family members could share in the joy of the baby's arrival, Kelly and her husband Tim Weatherspoon - who also have six-year-old son Titan together - streamed the delivery over the video conferencing app but made sure the camera was at the "proper angle only".

In an interview with guest host Kalen Allen on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she revealed: "Well, you know, the last time when I had Titan my family was there and this time they weren't and, you know, everybody was feeling away about that because we like to be at each other's births. So, yeah, we got a Zoom, and everyone was there, I mean, you know, the proper angle only!"

Kelly is coping well with being a mother-of-two and her house is full of love at the moment, even if her laundry load is increasing with the realities of having a newborn again.

The When Love Takes Over hitmaker said: "It's very interesting, you know, I think the whole left side of my shirt right now, actually if I'm being honest, smells like spit up. And my son is absolutely in love with his baby brother and we're just really happy. It's really sweet. The house is very sweet and I love it."

Kelly also revealed that her former Destiny's Child bandmates Beyonce and Michelle Williams have met Noah and she admits it was a special moment getting to introduce her baby son to her best friends.

She shared: "It was really amazing. I have pictures of course of them holding him and like just loving on him and hugging him and everything.

"I always say with Destiny's Child, the singing together and winning awards and everything like that is great, but the friendship that we share still to this day... I can't even tell you."

