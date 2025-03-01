Singer Khalil Fong dies aged 41 after long battle with illness

Hong Kong singer-songwriter Khalil Fong has died at the age of 41.

His music label confirmed the news in a Weibo post on Saturday afternoon (March 1), adding he died peacefully on the morning of Feb 21 after battling illness for five years. The label did not mention what the illness was.

"He's headed for his life journey in another field, continuing his mission and dream. The music and graphic novels that he left behind will be our forever spiritual wealth," the post added.

According to Taiwanese media, Khalil had suffered from pneumothorax 14 years ago and was hospitalised several times.

Pneumothorax occurs when air gets inside one's chest cavity and creates pressure against one's lung, causing it to collapse partially or fully, according to the Cleveland Clinic website.

Khalil was reportedly still receiving treatment in recent years. In July last year, his manager reportedly told TVBS that he was plagued by health problems in his lungs, but was on the road to recovery and that his supporters shouldn't worry.

They added there was no specific cause for his illness, explaining it as an accumulation of various major and minor health issues he had experienced since entering showbiz.

Khalil, who launched his first album Soulboy in November 2005, was known for introducing a more sophisticated R&B and soul sound to Chinese music.

In July 2018, he released the first three books in his bilingual series Emi The Dream Catcher meant for youngsters.

His last album was the The Dreamer in 2024.

