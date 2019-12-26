Singer Kylie Minogue invites politics-weary Brits to 'call on your friends in Australia'

Singer Kylie Minogue poses as she arrives at the Fashion Awards 2019 in London on Dec 2, 2019. She is joined in the campaign, called "Matesong", by several fellow Australian celebrities.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

Australian popstar Kylie Minogue has invited weary Britons to forget politics and "call on your friends in Australia" in a tourism campaign launched in Britain on Christmas Day (Dec 25).

Britain, which is responsible for the fourth-largest number of tourists to Australia, has had a tumultuous political year with deep rancour over Brexit and its first December election in almost a century.

"We can turn off the news, you can kick off your shoes," Minogue sings in the advertisement.

It first aired just ahead of the Queen Elizabeth's Christmas address and is part of a new A$15 million (S$14.07 million) Tourism Australia campaign - the largest investment the organisation has made in Britain in more than a decade.

Minogue is joined in the campaign, called "Matesong", by several fellow Australian celebrities who are well known in Britain, including comedian Adam Hills and former cricketer Shane Warne.

While not referring directly to Brexit, the advertisement mentions a "tough and confusing" year, with Hills saying "negotiating tricky trade deals is a shocker", and Minogue suggesting a cute quokka is good distraction.

Quokkas are small marsupials found in only a few parts of Australia and are known for their friendly and inquisitive nature.

The ad shows beautiful Australian beaches and stunning scenery, a sharp contrast to pictures appearing in news bulletins around the world this month of ferocious bush fires sweeping parts of Australia.

The country has been gripped by severe drought and a bush fire season that has been both earlier and more intense than usual.

There is no immediate data available on whether the fires, which have devastated wildlife in some areas, have been putting off tourists.

More about
singer Australia celebrities Tourism Britain

TRENDING

Annular solar eclipse in Singapore: Thousands gather to catch rare &#039;ring of fire&#039; in the sky
Thousands in Singapore gather to catch rare 'ring of fire' in the sky
Samantha Lee&#039;s death: Singapore Idol contestant posted these songs the day before she died
Samantha Lee's death: Singapore Idol contestant posted these songs the day before she died
US bank robber throws cash in air, shouting &#039;Merry Christmas&#039;
US bank robber throws cash in air, shouting 'Merry Christmas'
Malaysia police kill kidnappers and rescue Johor businessman in $10m ransom case
Malaysia police kill kidnappers and rescue Johor businessman in $10m ransom case
Actress fat-shamed after co-star struggles to carry her during filming
Actress fat-shamed after co-star struggles to carry her during filming
Consuming leftover rice could give you food poisoning, according to Malaysia&#039;s Ministry of Health
Consuming leftover rice could give you food poisoning, according to Malaysia's Ministry of Health
My 2019 in AsiaOne: You&#039;re welcome for that viral KFC rice-cooker story
You’re welcome for that viral KFC rice-cooker story
Teen accused of molesting 3 women, including 2 senior citizens
Teen accused of molesting 3 women, including 2 senior citizens
Taipei&#039;s Ningxia Night Market is coming to Singapore
Taipei's Ningxia Night Market is coming to Singapore
&#039;I discovered new injuries on my body every day&#039;: 16-year-old Ip Man 4 actress
'I discovered new injuries on my body every day': 16-year-old Ip Man 4 actress
E-bikes show distinct pattern of severe injuries
E-bikes show distinct pattern of severe injuries
Vietnam&#039;s internet brides bear brunt of Korea&#039;s immigration bias
Vietnam's internet brides bear brunt of Korea's immigration bias

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Hua Hin shopping village to close its doors on Jan 31
Hua Hin shopping village to close its doors on Jan 31
15 travel destinations near Singapore that are perfect for short getaways
15 travel destinations near Singapore that are perfect for short getaways
My 2019 in AsiaOne: I found out what makes Singaporean men so desirable
This year I found out what makes Singaporean men so desirable
Doctors and diet experts swear by these tips to avoid Christmas weight gain
Doctors and diet experts swear by these tips to avoid Christmas weight gain

Home Works

House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats&#039; rights in Parliament
Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats' rights in Parliament
Chinese student dies after fighting pro kickboxer for $46
Chinese student dies after fighting pro kickboxer for $46
Boy, 14, attacks auntie who tutted at him in Clementi supermarket
Boy, 14, attacks auntie who tutted at him in Clementi supermarket

SERVICES