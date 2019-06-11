Singer Rainie Yang assures fans that she is fine, after all her posts on Instagram were earlier removed

Taiwanese actress-singer Rainie Yang removed all her posts and photos, including her profile picture, on her Instagram account without warning on Nov 3, 2019.
PHOTO: Instagram/rainie77
Lim Ruey Yan
The Straits Times

Fans of Taiwanese actress-singer Rainie Yang were concerned when all her posts and photos, including her profile picture, on her Instagram account were removed without warning on Sunday night (Nov 3).

The 35-year-old had just completed the Kuala Lumpur leg of her Youth Lies Within concert tour on Saturday, and fans wondered if her Instagram account had been hacked or whether she was planning to announce a new album a la American singer Taylor Swift.

Swift deleted all her social media posts in August 2017 before announcing that her sixth studio album would be titled Reputation and released in November the same year.

At noon on Monday, Yang posted several questions on her Instagram Stories, including: "Have you been betrayed by someone close to you?" and "Have you ever felt jealous or turned unbearable in love?"

Yang, who just married Chinese singer Li Ronghao in September, also posted a photo with the word "Delete". The comment function was disabled for this photo.

On Monday evening, she posted another photo with the word "Reset", and followed it up with a post on Instagram Stories. She wrote: "I just wanted to clear the account and ask some questions. How did it trigger so much speculation? I am fine, and this is all a big misunderstanding."

She posted a third photo with the word "Grow" early on Tuesday. Her posts and photos have also been reinstated on her Instagram account.

The singer, known for hits such as Ambiguous (2005) and Rainy Love (2010), will be in Singapore on Nov 9 for the latest leg of her concert tour.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

