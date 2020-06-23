Singer Stella Chang announces divorce from husband of 15 years

Taiwanese singer Stella Chang has separated from her husband of 15 years, citing irreconcilable differences.

The news broke yesterday (June 22) after the ex-couple released a statement through their lawyers about their divorce.

The statement read: "To those who are concerned about us, we regret to inform you about this news. We were unable to overcome our differences and decided to get a divorce. We've tried very hard, but we couldn't resolve it, and filed for divorce last year. We decided to finalise it this year during the children's summer vacation.

"Though we won't be husband and wife in the future, we will still be the parents of our children. The children will not lose the love from either of us because of our divorce."

They added: "We ask that the public not speculate on the reason of our divorce as it'll hurt the children. We also ask that they not disturb our family and friends. This may not be good news, but as far as we're concerned, it's the best decision."

Stella, 53, made her debut in 1985 and was a dominant player in the music industry in the 90s, releasing more than 30 albums and winning Best Female Vocalist at the Golden Melody Award twice — once in 1994, and again in 1997.

She then married banker Sung Hsueh-jen in 2005, settled down in Hong Kong, and has two sons.

Stella mostly stayed out of showbiz thereafter, and recently, returned to Singapore in 2016 for her first concert on our sunny shores in 20 years.

bryanlim@asiaone.com