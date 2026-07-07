Singer Wu Chun revisits Orchard Road phone booth where he wept for his wife 30 years ago

SINGAPORE — Brunei singer-actor Wu Chun took a trip down memory lane when he was recently in Singapore on a whirlwind trip.

The 46-year-old heart-throb posted on social media on July 4 photos which showed him in town with his family and friends, with the caption: "Fruitful Singapore trip lah."

"A three-day work-cation that was incredibly rewarding," he wrote. "I'm so happy to have finally reunited with my family in Singapore."

The star then listed what he did in the country: "Played tennis in Singapore for the first time, had my photo taken for the cover of my favourite magazine, visited the best theme park in Singapore, enjoyed some delicious walao-eh food, met an old friend whom I hadn't seen for two years, completed my ECG medical check-up and even took my dear wife back to the phone booth where I'd suffered for her 30 years ago. Grateful for all the wonderful moments."

Wu uploaded several photos of the trip, including one of him and his wife Lin Liying, also 46, posing at the phone booths located near shopping and commercial centre Ngee Ann City in Orchard Road.

Some fans commented that they were amazed that the phone booth was still around after 30 years.

The couple recently celebrated their 30 years together on Feb 1.

Wu, formerly of Taiwanese boy band Fahrenheit, disclosed previously that he and his wife began dating when they were about 16.

The couple married in 2004 and have two children — 15-year-old daughter Shayna (also known as Neinei) and 12-year-old son Max.

Wu's Fahrenheit bandmate Calvin Chen disclosed in a Taiwanese variety show in 2013 that Wu had once broken down in tears at a phone booth in Singapore.

Wu recalled then that he had to leave for Australia to study just three months into his relationship with his then girlfriend, who is now his wife.

He said he could not stop crying after reading a letter from her on the plane.

He bought a phone card during his stopover in Singapore to make a call to Lin from a public telephone, where he broke down and wept.

He returned to Brunei just one month into his studies in Australia.

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This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.