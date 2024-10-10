Single's Inferno star Song Ji-a coming to Singapore on Oct 19 for Fairliar pop-up event

Single's Inferno star and content creator Song Ji-a is visiting Singapore on Oct 19, and one lucky fan stands a chance to meet her!

The 27-year-old is returning from a one-year hiatus to attend the opening of luxury golf apparel brand Fairliar's inaugural pop-up store in Singapore, which takes place at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands Basement 2 Canal Level from 2pm.

The brand will be holding a lucky draw and giving one fan the chance to meet Ji-a at the invitation-only event. For more information, head to Fairliar Singapore's Instagram.

It will mark Ji-a's first time in Singapore, and alongside the label's CEO, she will be unveiling a limited-edition outfit exclusive to the country. The pop-up store will run from Oct 18 to Nov 11.

Ji-a was a fan-favourite on the first season of Netflix's dating show Single's Inferno in 2021, and left the island with model Kim Hyeon-joong. She admitted that she was still single after the show but Hyeon-joong shared that the contestants kept in touch.

