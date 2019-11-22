Sir Anthony Hopkins will never retire

Anthony Hopkins attends the premiere of "Thor" at the El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, California May 2, 2011.
PHOTO: Reuters
Bang

Sir Anthony Hopkins will never retire.

The 81-year-old actor says he is a workaholic and has no plans to ever give up acting but his wife Stella Arroyave, 63, can force him to take a break.

Speaking in the Dec/Jan issue of AARP the Magazine, he said: "I'm a workaholic. I act; I paint; I play music; I read a lot. It keeps the brain active. I'll go on working until I drop.

"Stella is good at keeping me in a harness. I spend hours in the studio painting, and she'll come in and say, 'Enough.' I don't have much common sense."

Anthony - who is currently playing Pope Benedict XVI in the Netflix film The Two Popes - also revealed that Stella is working on a documentary about him.

He said: "One of my teachers told her I was a mystery [when I was young]. I didn't speak to other kids; I didn't play sports; I didn't even go to the school plays. But I was tired of being called stupid, and I thought, 'One day I'll show you all.' And I became this other person. My career took off."

Meanwhile, Anthony admitted that his most famous role - that of serial killer Dr. Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs franchise - completely changed his life.

He explained: "I have an instinct for those kinds of people. They're narcissists. I don't know if that's in me - I just understand them. And I'll never escape from that guy. When I started reading The Silence of the Lambs script, I told my agent, 'This is the part of a lifetime.' It changed everything for me."

More about
celebrities actors

TRENDING

Chinese doctors save elderly man&#039;s life by sucking out his urine on long-haul flight
Chinese doctors save elderly man's life by sucking out his urine on long-haul flight
Hotel room in Japan priced at $1.25 a night if guests consent to livestream their stay
Hotel room in Japan costs $1.25 a night if guests consent to this
Top secondary schools in Singapore 2019 based on PSLE COP 2018
Top secondary schools in Singapore 2019 based on PSLE COP 2018
Bruce Lee&#039;s disgust for fake martial arts &#039;cowards&#039; revealed in rare phone call recording
Bruce Lee's disgust for fake martial arts 'cowards' revealed in rare phone call recording
Singapore flight attendants tell us the best and worst places to visit
Singapore flight attendants tell us the best and worst places to visit
Woman who spent over $3m saving Singapore&#039;s stray animals dies of cancer
Woman who spent over $3m saving Singapore's stray animals dies of cancer
Cecilia Cheung is on holiday in Singapore, did you spot her at these places?
Cecilia Cheung is on holiday in Singapore, did you spot her at these places?
Did Andy Lau have a fight with his younger co-star?
Did Andy Lau have a fight with his younger co-star?
Carrot cake sticks: 6 best in Singapore for families and kids
Carrot cake sticks: 6 best in Singapore for families and kids
Condor Heroes star Carman Lee, 52, flaunts defined abs
Condor Heroes star Carman Lee, 52, flaunts defined abs
HK organiser of illegal gathering about HK protests repatriated; S&#039;porean warned for facilitating it
HK organiser of illegal gathering about HK protests repatriated; S'porean warned for facilitating it
PIE viaduct collapse: Engineer admits to not checking calculations made by inexperienced team
PIE viaduct collapse: Engineer admits to not checking calculations made by inexperienced team

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Get your hair done and eat at this hidden cafe within a salon at Orchard Road
Get your hair done and eat at this hidden cafe within a salon at Orchard Road
I partied continuously for 45 hours on It&#039;s The Ship, because sleep is for the weak
I partied continuously for 45 hours on It's The Ship, because sleep is for the weak
PSLE results release: 5 things parents need to remember
PSLE results release: 5 things parents need to remember
Places in Singapore that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re in Japan
Places in Singapore for a feel of Japan that’s not Liang Court, Japanese Garden or Don Don Donki

Home Works

House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese mum bawls on train station staff&#039;s shoulder because she couldn&#039;t cry at home
Chinese mum bawls on train station staff's shoulder because she couldn't cry at home
&#039;It&#039;s almost like a hotel&#039;: Singapore Airlines impresses even kings of K-pop BTS
'It's almost like a hotel': Singapore Airlines impresses even kings of K-pop BTS
Chen Hanwei &#039;stunned like vegetable&#039; by messy homeowners on new reality show
Chen Hanwei 'stunned like vegetable' by messy homeowners on new reality show
Korean baby left brain damaged after nurse throws her into crib, thousands petition for justice
Korean baby left brain damaged after nurse throws her into crib, thousands petition for justice

SERVICES