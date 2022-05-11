Sir Ian McKellen responds to Elizabeth Olsen's pick that he should play Magneto

His comic book and movie daughter, Wanda Maximoff has made her choice, and now, the father, Erik Magnus Lehnsherr, or rather, the man who plays her father, Ian McKellen, has responded.

In an interview with actress Elizabeth Olsen, Geek Culture asked the actress, who reprised her role as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which actor she would want to play her father.

In the comics, popular X-Men villain Magneto, has been linked as father to Wanda, and in the movies, has been played by two actors — Sir Ian McKellen and Michael Fassbender.

Olsen, who gave the impression that she had not been asked this question before, paused for a moment, before indicating that her choice was Sir Ian McKellen.

"I'm gonna go with Sir Ian McKellen. I had the biggest crush on him!" blushed Olsen, when asked her preference.

And the British star, who played Magneto in four X-Men movies, responded to Olsen's choice via his official Facebook page.

"If I had a daughter, I'd hope she'd be like Elizabeth. A treat to be her Daddy!"

Since he posted this 30 minutes ago, it has garnered close to 6,000 Likes, and over 240 comments, with many approving of the young actress' choice, and Sir Ian McKellen's response.

Sadly, it would seem that there are no plans for the two actors to appear on screen as their comic book counterparts, though in the age of the multiverse across the Marvel Cinematic Universe, anything is possible. Oh, and based on the events of the movie, we think the reunion will be a very exciting one.

Catch Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.