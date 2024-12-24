Sir Paul McCartney working on new solo album

Sir Paul McCartney is working on a new solo album.

The 82-year-old Beatles legend published a Q+A on his official website on Sunday (Dec 22) after wrapping his UK Got Back dates last week and revealed that he plans to finish the LP next year.

One fan asked: "Do you have any New Year's resolutions for 2025?"

To which, Paul spilled: "Here's one: finish an album! I've been working on a lot of songs and have had to put it to the side because of the tour. So, I'm hoping to get back into that and finish up a lot of these songs. So, how's about that? My New Year's resolution is to finish a new album! How about that for a teaser? You can do it, Paul!"

The music icon's last solo album was 2020's McCartney III, the long-awaited follow-up to 1970's McCartney I and 1980's McCartney II.

In 2021, he teamed up with stars including Idris Elba and Damon Albarn on McCartney III Imagined.

Each of the tracks on the album were personally curated by him and included complete covers, remixes, and featured performances.

Blur and Gorillaz frontman Damon remixed the original album's opening track Long Tailed Winter Bird, while actor and DJ Idris put his own spin on the same song, which was only available to those who purchased a physical copy of the collection.

Queens of the Stone Age rocker Josh Homme recorded a cover of Lavatory Lil, Beck featured on a new version of Find My Way, and Phoebe Bridgers lent her voice to Seize The Day.

The first track to be released digitally was Dominic Fike's cover of The Kiss of Venus.

On the final date of his Got Back tour at London's The O2 arena on Dec 19, Paul performed with Sir Ringo Starr for the first time in five years.

The former bandmates treated fans to renditions of Beatles classics Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band and Helter Skelter.

After welcoming Rolling Stones star Ronnie Wood to perform Get Back, the bassist said: "We've got another surprise for you. Bring to the stage the mighty, the one and only Mr Ringo Starr."

Paul asked the drummer: "Should we rock? Get on your kit la."

After storming through the hits, 84-year-old Ringo quipped: "Give it up. I'm off now but I've had a great night. It's fantastic, playing with me old mate, but there comes a time when we've got to go home. All that remains to be said, I'll see you next time."

The last time they performed together was on Paul's Freshen Up tour in 2019.

Around the halfway point, Paul brought out Ronnie, 77, to perform The Beatles' 1969 hit Get Back.

Before charging into the song, he said: "And what is more, we've got a special guest for you here. A Rolling Stone. Ronnie Wood."

Paul performed the tune on his old bass guitar that he hadn't used in 50 years after it was stolen.

The mammoth set also saw him perform the final Beatles song Now And Then.

