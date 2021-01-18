Sir Rod Stewart ends feud with Sir Elton John to set an example to his kids

Sir Rod Stewart and Sir Elton John have been at loggerheads since Rod criticised his old friend's plans for a retirement tour, branding it "not rock 'n' roll" and insisting he wouldn't do the same.

But now, Rod has said they've officially buried the hatchet, after admitting it didn't seem fair for him to tell his eight children to apologise to people without following his own advice.

He said: "I say to my kids, 'A man apologises, go and apologise to your mother'. We've just made up as friends again, me and Elton.

"We've always been fierce enemies, as you know, through the years, but it's always been at a playful level.

"But we had the worst row, like a married couple. It went on forever."

Rod, 76, has insisted he "regrets" lashing out at Elton for his farewell tour.

Speaking on The Harry Redknapp Show podcast - which is available on Global Player from Tuesday (Jan 19) - he added: "I was a bit spiteful when he announced his tour. I regret it, I really do regret it. So we're mates again now. I do love him."

Meanwhile, Elton also recently said he "bears no grudges" toward Rod, as he confirmed the pair are friends again.

The singer, 73, said in November: "Rod and I have always had this kind of rivalry but it's always been very friendly and it's always been funny and I love him to death.

"We've had this rivalry for a long time and it's been very, very funny, and I love him dearly, and if I saw him in the street I'd give him the biggest hug.There's no point in carrying on vendettas in this world. Life's too short.

"Honestly, I don't bear any grudges about him whatsoever. He gets a Christmas card from me and I wish him the best. You can't erase all those years of great friendship by just one thing that happened, and I'm not going to do that.

"As far as I'm concerned he's a brilliant artist who's had a great career, and he's such good fun."

