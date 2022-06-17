Sisters Who Make Waves 3: Insider reveals attention-seeking contestant who didn't flush shared toilet, did 'many stupid things'

Drama is brewing behind the scenes in the latest season of hit Chinese reality TV series Sisters Who Make Waves.

Some shocking allegations have been raised against one contestant in particular, including claims that this 'sister' has a habit of not flushing the toilet, ever, and even "forgets" to wear her bra.

The rumours, allegedly leaked by crew members on the show, were shared — and later deleted — by fellow contestant Gillian Chung on her Weibo account.

Although the contestant in question was not named, netizens immediately called out Chinese actress Zhao Yingzi as the likely suspect. This is in part due to her many attention-seeking antics on the show which had earned her the title of 'most hated sister', according to Sohu.

Her name has also landed among the top-searched keywords on Weibo several times as a result.

Netizens pointed out that just as the rumours of how this 'sister' is desperate for fame and willing to do anything to get it, Yingzi had tried to garner support from fans through her livestreams and revealed insider information in the process.

According to the video recording shared by Gillian, the contestant had been confronted by other housemates over her "disgusting habit" of not flushing the toilet, even after doing a number two.

The 'sister' was then said to have replied innocently: "Oh I didn't know, the toilets that I have at home all have automatic flushing systems, I thought it's the same here, I really didn't know."

It was also revealed the 'sister' caused a minor scandal on set after "forgetting" to wear a bra to a training session. The brazen display of her assets under an apparently translucent top was said to have left the other cast members aghast. When asked, she reportedly "hugged her chest and exclaimed, 'Oh my, oh my, I forgot!'"

From the clip, other allegations about the said contestant also stated that:

1. She is jealous of Cyndi Wang's popularity on the show and dislikes Olympic aerial skier Xu Mengtao, reportedly giving everyone on the cast a gift except for the latter.

2. She is said to have done "many stupid things" on the show, all of which had to be left on the cutting room floor.

3. During a performance after being eliminated, she wore a revealing outfit despite being warned by production not to. Her over-the-top performance also resulted in a crew member being injured and the broadcast being cancelled, causing everyone's hard work to go to waste.

Mengtao has since responded to the leak, replying in a comment: "All the sisters have given me gifts." Yingzi, however, has yet to respond to the allegations.

Screengrab from Weibo.

Said contestant's fame-hungry antics have also appeared to have gotten her into the bad books of cast and crew on the show, with one comment noting that post-production workers have had to work overtime to edit the clips because of her.

According to the insider, the contestant had only gotten a place on the popular reality TV show after pulling some strings. But knowing that her time on the show would be limited, she used every means possible to get her 15 minutes of fame.

Looks like it worked.

