Slam Dunk anime movie hypes release date with official art

The ball is back in the court, as classic basketball manga-and-anime series Slam Dunkshoots for its long-awaited comeback with a new project.

The upcoming movie, now officially titled The First Slam Dunk, will be making its way to the silver screen on Dec 3, 2022, with a teaser trailer set to arrive on Thursday (July 7).

Two character illustrations have also been unveiled, showing Shohoku High's #7 Point Guard Ryota Miyagi and #14 Shooting Guard Hisashi Mitsui in the strokes of fine, crisp line art.

No other characters or story details have been revealed yet, but fans can expect more updates and a first look when the teaser trailer drops three days later on YouTube.

PHOTO: Toei Animation

The movie marks a 27-year gap between the last Slam Dunk film, which was released back in 1995. The series first appeared in Weekly Shonen Jump in 1990, and was later adapted for an anime series that aired from 1993 to 1996.

A synopsis of the original series reads:

"Hanamichi Sakuragi is a delinquent with a long history of getting dumped by girls. After enrolling in Shohoku High School, Hanamichi becomes interested in a girl named Haruko who loves the game of basketball."

The First Slam Dunk will arrive in theatres on December 3, with series creator Takehiko Inoue returning to direct and write the script alongside Toei Animation.

For old fans, that'd certainly be a welcome and nostalgic return to the world of high school basketball that has paved the road for many modern-day sports anime, such as Kuroko's Basketball, Prince of Tennis, Ace of Diamond, and Haikyuu!!.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.