SM Entertainment to debut new K-pop groups in 2025 — here's what we know

It's been over a year since SM Entertainment launched K-pop boy band Riize and they're said to be launching two new groups in 2025.

On Monday (Jan 12) during the SMTown Live 2025 concert in Seoul, the South Korean agency announced they'll debut Hearts2Hearts on Feb 24, making this their first girl group since Aespa's debut in 2020.

The new eight-member ensemble - consisting of Carmen, Jiwoo, Haram, Dahyun, Jooeun, Yuna, Leean and Nayeon - aims to "connect hearts with global fans through their own mysterious and beautiful music world with various emotions and sincere messages".

SM Entertainment said promotions will start end January.

[embed]https://youtu.be/ihRkCSfH698?si=ErlUHfWndNCazkFh[/embed]

The Korea Herald reported in an article published on Jan 15 that the agency is also preparing to launch a boy band in the second half of 2025. Their last group was Riize which debuted in September 2023.

An anonymous industry source told the publication: "From what I know, a new boy band will debut under SM Entertainment this year. The exact date for their debut is unknown, but considering the preparation time, which usually takes about five months, there's a strong possibility the group will debut in the second half."

Fans speculate a former Hybe trainee known by the stage name JJ will be in the line-up as he appeared as part of the SMTR25 group at the SMTown Live 2025 concert.

SMTR25, short for SM Trainees 2025, comprises 25 male trainees. They performed multiple songs during the concert and JJ's face was prominently shown on screen at the venue multiple times.

[embed]https://youtu.be/VQxLnk_LE-Y?si=jOnUppO2r89gXntd[/embed]

The 19-year-old Japanese-American first gained attention through Hybe's YouTube series Trainee A in 2021. He reportedly joined SM Entertainment after failing to debut under Hybe.

SM Entertainment declined to comment but according to reports, co-CEO Tak Young-jun previously revealed in February 2023 that the company plans to launch two new K-pop groups every year.

SMTown Live is an annual tradition where artists under the label gather and perform in their own groups as well as special stages with others.

This year's concert, which featured BoA as well as members of TVXQ, Super Junior, Shinee, Exo, Red Velvet, NCT, Aespa and Riize, was special as it celebrated SM Entertainment's 30th anniversary.

[[nid:713648]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com