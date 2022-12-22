'We want to smell Jackson Wang': Strange question in star's Singapore meet-and-greet has netizens giving equally strange comments

If you had one chance to ask Jackson Wang a question about anything in the world and have him respond, what would you ask?

For one TikTok user who goes by the name of Zehvier, he chose to ask yesterday (Dec 21): "My girlfriend likes your perfume, may I know what you use?"

Jackson thanked him for his (or his girlfriend's) praise and revealed his fragrance of choice: Giorgio Armani's The Yulong.

While fans at the 28-year-old singer's meet-and-greet in Far East Square responded to the off-tangent question with loud cheers, netizens also shared their take on the matter in the comment section of Zehvier's viral TikTok video, which now has over 1.3 million views and more than 153,000 likes.

"We don't want to smell like Jackson Wang, we want to smell Jackson Wang," one user candidly said, earning over 4,300 likes.

Questioned another: "How does your girlfriend know his perfume scent?"

Other users also began speculating that the sales of Giorgio Armani perfumes would spike due to this and commented with emojis of an upwards-trending chart.

Jackson himself also participated in the Q&A, asking fans where he should go to experience local night markets and sharing that because he said he loves durians, "every single person" that he meets ends up giving him durians.

"I love it so much, but that doesn't mean I have to eat it every five minutes. I love durian, but don't worry, I'll get it myself," he said.

'This is so embarrassing'

But with every wholesome interaction, there're also unsavoury ones that Jackson goes through.

In another TikTok video of Jackson outside Far East Square, he can be seen being mobbed by fans as they struggle to take a selfie with him before he enters a vehicle.

One man even strong-armed his way past Jackson's security profile, phone in hand as he indicated for Jackson to take a selfie with him.

Jackson politely accepted the man's request and took a selfie with him before entering his vehicle.

"Please respect Jackson, this is so embarrassing," the uploader wrote in the video's captions.

"How can you do something like this and still feel good about yourself, he doesn't deserve to be treated this way at all!"

Jackson is in Singapore as part of his Magic Man World Tour and will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium tomorrow.

He will also be hosting a Christmas Eve party, Christmas in the Skies, on Dec 24 at Marina Bay Sands beginning at 10pm.

