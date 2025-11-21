Smokey Robinson faces 2 new allegations of sexual assault

Smokey Robinson is facing two new allegations of sexual assault.

The Tears of a Clown hitmaker was already being sued by four former housekeepers, who accused him of sexually assaulting each of them on multiple occasions. Now, two more anonymous alleged victims, one male and one female, have come forward and filed to be added as plaintiffs to the US$50 million (S$65 million) lawsuit.

The plaintiffs have also named Smokey's wife Frances as a defendant, as they argued she "perpetuated a hostile work environment" and failed to protect them.

According to motions obtained by Entertainment Weekly on Wednesday (Nov 19), John Doe 1 claimed he began working for the couple in 2013, performing automobile detailing and related services on a recurring basis at their home, and alleged Smokey, 85, sexually harassed him by often coming out to where he was working in just his underwear and inappropriately touched himself.

John Doe 1 claimed the "sexual arousal was vivid and unmistakable during these incidents," and accompanied by "vulgar and offensive advances", to which he would typically respond to by telling the Motown star to "put some clothes on".

He alleged his services were terminated shortly after he left the property when Smokey allegedly grabbed his hand and attempted to force it "onto his erect penis".

He went on to claim that he returned after Frances requested his services again in 2023, but the alleged behaviour from her husband continued.

The court documents stated: "As a direct result of Defendant Robinson's repeated sexual harassment, indecent exposure and unwanted physical contact, John Doe 1 experienced humiliation, emotional distress and ongoing fear for his safety and dignity."

The accuser then quit again after "learning of similar conduct toward other victims and out of concern for his own well-being".

Meanwhile, the new female accuser, identified only as Jane Doe 5, told how she began working as the Robinsons' housekeeper in 2005 and all was fine until he returned from a leave of absence in 2007 following a work-related injury.

She alleged he began sexually harassing her a few months after she returned to work and continued to do so until she left in 2011.

The woman claimed the unwanted advances often happened in the house's second floor bathroom, where Smokey would allegedly summon her while he was showering or getting ready to get out of the shower, and would ask her to scrub his back.

The claim alleged that "on more than 10 occasions", he allegedly grabbed her hand and attempted to force her to touch his private parts, but she pushed his hands away and left the bathroom.

In addition, the alleged victim claimed he often walked around the house naked and would rub his elbow against her chest as he walked past her.

The complaint added: "As a direct result of the repeated sexual harassment and unwanted touching of her chest, JD5 became so traumatised and uncomfortable that she underwent breast reduction surgery in February 2015."

She also accused Smokey of propositioning her to accompany him to a nearby hotel and would often ask her to have sex with him.

Jane Doe 5 also claimed Frances was aware of her husband's alleged behaviour but didn't intervene, and regularly yelled at her, blamed her for the loss of various missing items, and used "ethnically pejorative language" towards her.

John W. Harris, an attorney for the accusers, said in a statement: "We commend these two courageous survivors for stepping forward and adding their voices to this case.

"We look forward to advocating for them vigorously as they pursue the justice they deserve."

Smokey has denied the allegations against him.

His attorney Christopher Frost said of the new accusations: "These plaintiffs are part of the same group of people who have conspired together against the Robinsons and are layering out their claims for maximum adverse publicity."

"We have already explained in the Robinsons' lawsuit against this group for defamation, civil conspiracy and elder abuse that, all along, this has been an organised, avaricious campaign to extract money from an 85-year-old legend.

"This group of people, who hide behind anonymity, and their attorneys seek global publicity while making the ugliest of false allegations. We have sought the Court's intervention multiple times to require these anonymous individuals to divulge essential information, turn over relevant evidence, and to share deposition transcripts with the District Attorney.

"For obvious reasons, this group of Does and their attorneys refuse to be forthcoming with all the evidence possible to investigate their own claims. Once the public can see the truth, their avaricious motives and fabricated claims will be revealed."