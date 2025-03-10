'Snapped fibula poking through my calf': Carole Lin recovering from 'traumatic' accident

She fell so hard her bone broke and pierced through her calf.

Yesterday (March 9), local actress Carole Lin uploaded a video of herself hobbling on a walking frame with her left foot bandaged.

"Homebound for now, post surgery and hospitalisation. It will be a long healing process. Step by step, blessing by blessing," said the 52-year-old.

She shared that she had an accident while walking along some shophouses but did not specify the exact location.

"I was looking at a restaurant across the road and missed a step. One foot went crashing down with unprepared awareness and went 'crack'," she recalled.

"I found myself sitting on the ground with a sprained right ankle and on the left leg - a foot hanging lifeless, oozing blood, snapped fibula poking through my calf and tibia shattered. Shock and excruciating pain hit me."

The fibula and the tibia are the two bones in your lower leg.

Carole admitted it was a "traumatic" experience but said she's counting her blessings regardless: "I'm humbled by the universe's way of telling me there's more out there to learn and appreciate. Most importantly, please look where you are going!"

She also thanked everyone who played a part in "saving" her leg. "There were some strangers, friends, family and public services who did their best to help this soul in need. I will dedicate my next post to them."

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.