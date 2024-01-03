Snoop Dogg to be part of NBC's coverage of Paris Olympics

Snoop Dogg is set to be part of NBC's coverage of the Paris Olympics.

The 52-year-old rap star will provide regular reports for NBC's prime-time coverage of the Olympics in the summer of 2024.

Snoop said in a statement: "I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris. It's a celebration of skill, dedication, and the pursuit of greatness.

"We're going to have some amazing competitions and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix. It's going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned, and keep it locked. Let's elevate, celebrate, and make these games unforgettable, smoke the competition, and may the best shine like gold. Peace and Olympic love, ya dig?"

Molly Solomon, the executive producer and president of NBC's Olympics production, is thrilled to be working with the rap legend, predicting that he'll bring a "unique perspective" to the Games.

She said: "Snoop is already an Olympic gold medal commentator, generating tens of millions of views for his highlights commentary on Peacock of the dressage competition during the Tokyo Olympics.

"That performance alone has earned Snoop a job as our Special Correspondent in Paris. We don't know what the heck is going to happen every day, but we know he will add his unique perspective to our re-imagined Olympic prime-time show."

Snoop is set to provide a "unique take on what's happening in Paris".

The rapper will explore the landmarks of the French capital and he'll also attend various Olympic events.

The 2024 Olympics — which will be screened on NBC and Peacock in the US — will be staged between July 26 and Aug 11.

