Snoop Dogg given bouquet of 48 joints for birthday

Snoop Dogg was given a bouquet made of 48 joints of marijuana for his birthday.

The 48-year-old rapper's family wanted to make sure he had the most perfect 48th birthday on Sunday (Oct 20) so they arranged for a floral display to arrive at his door with almost 50 rolled cannabis cigarettes embedded between the blooms.

According to TMZ.com, the bouquet - in which half the joints were filled with Indica and the other half with Sativa as well as four small weed clones and eight tall clones - was created by cannabis floral designer and artist, Leslie K Monroy.

Snoop has always been open about his love for cannabis and admitted recently he pays someone between $40,000 to $50,000 (S$54,460 to S$68,075) each year to prepare his joints.

He said: "Timing. That motherf*****'s timing is impeccable. That's his J-O-B, his occupation. On his resume, it says, 'what do you do? I'm a blunt roller. P-B-R, professional blunt roller."

Comedian Seth Rogen added: "He knows how to gauge the look on somebody's face when it seems like they want a blunt, and if they do, he gives you one.

"There's been like 40 minutes where I'm like, 'I'm just watching this guy and I'm just going to see what is going on here'. As someone who smokes a lot of weed, it's f****** fascinating. Honestly, the amount of time I spend rolling joints, it might be worth my while financially to hire someone to do that."

Snoop also revealed that perks of the job include getting to smoke the drugs he rolls, going on tour with him and getting to keep some free items, such as clothing.

The rap star - who claimed in a 2012 Reddit AMA that he smokes 81 joints a day - previously revealed he loves smoking with Seth because of how "creative" he is.

Asked if there are people he doesn't like smoking with, he explained: "Yeah, because [some people] talk too motherf***** much... Seth enjoys the moments, he's creative - this motherf***** knows how to make a joint that looks like a cross."