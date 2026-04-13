Snoop Dogg wants to work with Simon Cowell to create new TV show

Snoop Dogg wants to team up with Simon Cowell to create a new television show.

Revealing he has been discussing the idea for more than a decade, the 54-year-old rapper, who has built ties with UK figures including David Beckham, said the time could be right to collaborate with Simon, 66, known for creating programmes including The X Factor.

Snoop, who is also a minority stakeholder in Swansea City AFC, has been spending more time in the UK and suggested a meeting with Simon could lead to a joint project.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror, Snoop said: "For real, I have been talking about working with my boy Simon for over 10 years.

"There are times when it could have happened, when it nearly happened, but one of our schedules always got in the way."

Snoop described Simon as "one of the great talent scouts of all time" and said there was still potential for a new programme.

He added: "TV has moved on, the way people watch TV has moved on — but shows like The X Factor used to bring a nation together — and we need more of that."

Snoop also said he was planning to meet Simon in the UK.

He added: "Maybe this is the time to make the Snoop and Simon TV partnership happen. I got a few ideas that could be huge, but I got to speak to Simon first.

"I should be back in the UK in a couple of weeks — so I am going to take him out for a curry, and a business chat."

Snoop has previously expressed interest in working on a version of The X Factor and said he had been offered a judging role on the US edition, which he declined in favour of a mentoring role.

Simon saw his ITV programme The X Factor end in 2021 after 17 years on air, while Snoop has expanded his interests into football, acquiring a stake in Swansea City AFC.

Addressing comparisons with Ryan Reynolds, who co-owns Wrexham AFC with Rob McElhenney, Snoop dismissed any competition between them.

He said: "There is no rivalry with Ryan at all! I can see why people want to hype that because there are similarities in what we are trying to achieve.

"Ryan and Rob are just doing their thing, and I am doing my thing. The plans and ambitions I got for Swansea are bigger than people can imagine.

"I don't have the time to focus on what anybody else is doing."

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